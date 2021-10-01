New York Times : Maureen Farrell Joins Business

We are thrilled to announce that Maureen Farrell is joining the Business department to cover big money and private capital, a wide-ranging beat that will include private equity, hedge funds and billionaires.

Maureen comes to us from The Wall Street Journal, where she was one of the two main reporters on the WeWork story, which entertained and shocked us all - and led her to co-author her first book, "The Cult of We: WeWork, Adam Neumann and the Great Startup Delusion."

Katie Rosman, who reviewed the book for The Times, called the book juicy and funny. An excerpt from her review:

I guzzled Brown and Farrell's "The Cult of We" the way Neumann might gulp bottled water after smoking so much pot on a private jet that flight attendants would reach for their air masks. (This actually happened, according to Brown and Farrell's reporting.)

At The Journal, Maureen also covered startup financings, I.P.O.s and the boom of special-purpose acquisition companies, impressing us with her scoops and articles about serial backers and the investor Chamath Palihapitiya.

Prior to joining The Journal in 2013, she worked as a reporter at publications including Forbes, Debtwire and CNNMoney. Maureen graduated from Duke University with a degree in English literature and a masters from Columbia University's School of Journalism

She will work with Preeta on the finance team and starts on Monday, Oct.18.

Please join us in welcoming Maureen.

- Ellen Pollock, Rich Barbieri and Preeta Das