  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The New York Times Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NYT   US6501111073

THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY

(NYT)
  
New York Times : Maureen Farrell Joins Business

10/01/2021 | 07:33am EDT
We are thrilled to announce that Maureen Farrell is joining the Business department to cover big money and private capital, a wide-ranging beat that will include private equity, hedge funds and billionaires.

Maureen comes to us from The Wall Street Journal, where she was one of the two main reporters on the WeWork story, which entertained and shocked us all - and led her to co-author her first book, "The Cult of We: WeWork, Adam Neumann and the Great Startup Delusion."

Katie Rosman, who reviewed the book for The Times, called the book juicy and funny. An excerpt from her review:

I guzzled Brown and Farrell's "The Cult of We" the way Neumann might gulp bottled water after smoking so much pot on a private jet that flight attendants would reach for their air masks. (This actually happened, according to Brown and Farrell's reporting.)

At The Journal, Maureen also covered startup financings, I.P.O.s and the boom of special-purpose acquisition companies, impressing us with her scoops and articles about serial backers and the investor Chamath Palihapitiya.

Prior to joining The Journal in 2013, she worked as a reporter at publications including Forbes, Debtwire and CNNMoney. Maureen graduated from Duke University with a degree in English literature and a masters from Columbia University's School of Journalism

She will work with Preeta on the finance team and starts on Monday, Oct.18.

Please join us in welcoming Maureen.

- Ellen Pollock, Rich Barbieri and Preeta Das

The New York Times Company published this content on 01 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2021 11:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 035 M - -
Net income 2021 200 M - -
Net cash 2021 559 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 41,4x
Yield 2021 0,42%
Capitalization 8 271 M 8 271 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,79x
EV / Sales 2022 3,53x
Nbr of Employees 4 700
Free-Float 93,1%
Meredith Kopit Levien President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roland A. Caputo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Arthur Gregg Sulzberger Chairman & Publisher
Jason Sobel Chief Technology Officer
Doreen A. Toben Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-3.75%8 271
NEWS CORPORATION30.94%13 893
REACH PLC143.38%1 466
REWORLD MEDIA90.85%362
NORTH MEDIA A/S46.62%331
D. B. CORP LIMITED19.26%231