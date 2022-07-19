Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The New York Times Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NYT   US6501111073

THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY

(NYT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:56 2022-07-19 am EDT
30.12 USD   +1.74%
11:34aNEW YORK TIMES : Max Bearak Is Joining the Climate Desk
PU
07/13The New York Times Company to Announce Second-Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 3, 2022
BU
07/08THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

New York Times : Max Bearak Is Joining the Climate Desk

07/19/2022 | 11:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

We are delighted to announce that Max Bearak will be joining The New York Times Climate desk to cover international climate policy.

Max comes to The Times from The Washington Post, where he was most recently chief correspondent in Ukraine. Before that, he was Nairobi bureau chief, covering a vast geographic patch stretching from Khartoum to Kinshasa to Cape Town.

Max will be covering the geopolitical forces influencing climate policy, telling stories that reveal the power plays, the pressure points, the back-room maneuvering, the concessions and the breakthroughs. He aims to closely examine the levers of power in global climate policy, and go to the places where the consequences of those decisions are most vividly playing out in order to deliver rich storytelling that reveals how policy decisions affect individuals, communities, nations and the course of history.

"It's been a joy to read Max's sharply observed dispatches from New Delhi and Nairobi, Harare and Kyiv," said Somini Sengupta, The Times's international climate correspondent who anchors the Climate Forward newsletter. "He has a way of zeroing in on the humanity central to big geopolitical news events. I look forward to working with him to expand our coverage of international climate policy."

While based in Nairobi, Max was awarded the James Foley Medill Medal for Courage in Journalism for his reporting on Ebola, Boko Haram and post-election violence in Zimbabwe. He won an Overseas Press Club of America award for a project he led last year called Africa's Rising Cities that explored the challenges of breakneck urban growth across the continent.

His work in Africa often focused on the ravages of climate change. In Angola, as part of a Pultizer-winning series, he explored how rapid ocean warming decimated a once-prosperous town built on mackerel fishing. In Congo, he examined the fight for the future of the world's largest tropical peatland, which contains as much carbon dioxide as the whole world currently emits in three years. And in Ethiopia and Kenya, he reported on the links between enormous locust swarms and changing climatic patterns in the Indian Ocean.

Max grew up in New York, as well as in India, which is where he has lived the longest. Were it not for catching the journalism bug, he says, he might have stayed in eastern Nevada's magnificent basins and ranges, where he briefly worked as a wilderness ranger for the U.S. Forest Service and wrote his first articles for The Times as a freelancer. He will be based in New York.

- Hannah, Jesse and Lyndsey

Disclaimer

The New York Times Company published this content on 19 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2022 15:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
11:34aNEW YORK TIMES : Max Bearak Is Joining the Climate Desk
PU
07/13The New York Times Company to Announce Second-Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August ..
BU
07/08THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/05NEW YORK TIMES : Simon Hicks Joins The Times as S.V.P., Data Platforms
PU
06/29New York Times Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.09 a Share, Payable July 21 to Shareh..
MT
06/29The New York Times Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
06/29The New York Times Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend, Payable on July 21, 202..
CI
06/24NEW YORK TIMES : Expands International Investigations Team in London
PU
06/24THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY(NYSE : NYT) dropped from Russell 1000 Value-Defensive Index
CI
06/24THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY(NYSE : NYT) dropped from Russell 1000 Defensive Index
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 333 M - -
Net income 2022 137 M - -
Net cash 2022 295 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 36,5x
Yield 2022 1,18%
Capitalization 4 957 M 4 957 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,00x
EV / Sales 2023 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 5 000
Free-Float 92,5%
Chart THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The New York Times Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 29,60 $
Average target price 37,50 $
Spread / Average Target 26,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Meredith Kopit Levien President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roland A. Caputo Manager-Production Financial Analysis
Arthur Gregg Sulzberger Chairman & Publisher
Jason Sobel Chief Technology Officer
Doreen A. Toben Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-38.67%4 957
NEWS CORPORATION-29.58%9 212
REWORLD MEDIA-8.57%385
REACH PLC-64.07%379
D. B. CORP LIMITED-13.59%178
NORTH MEDIA A/S-35.09%176