New York Times : Max Bearak Is Joining the Climate Desk

We are delighted to announce that Max Bearak will be joining The New York Times Climate desk to cover international climate policy.

Max comes to The Times from The Washington Post, where he was most recently chief correspondent in Ukraine. Before that, he was Nairobi bureau chief, covering a vast geographic patch stretching from Khartoum to Kinshasa to Cape Town.

Max will be covering the geopolitical forces influencing climate policy, telling stories that reveal the power plays, the pressure points, the back-room maneuvering, the concessions and the breakthroughs. He aims to closely examine the levers of power in global climate policy, and go to the places where the consequences of those decisions are most vividly playing out in order to deliver rich storytelling that reveals how policy decisions affect individuals, communities, nations and the course of history.

"It's been a joy to read Max's sharply observed dispatches from New Delhi and Nairobi, Harare and Kyiv," said Somini Sengupta, The Times's international climate correspondent who anchors the Climate Forward newsletter. "He has a way of zeroing in on the humanity central to big geopolitical news events. I look forward to working with him to expand our coverage of international climate policy."

While based in Nairobi, Max was awarded the James Foley Medill Medal for Courage in Journalism for his reporting on Ebola, Boko Haram and post-election violence in Zimbabwe. He won an Overseas Press Club of America award for a project he led last year called Africa's Rising Cities that explored the challenges of breakneck urban growth across the continent.

His work in Africa often focused on the ravages of climate change. In Angola, as part of a Pultizer-winning series, he explored how rapid ocean warming decimated a once-prosperous town built on mackerel fishing. In Congo, he examined the fight for the future of the world's largest tropical peatland, which contains as much carbon dioxide as the whole world currently emits in three years. And in Ethiopia and Kenya, he reported on the links between enormous locust swarms and changing climatic patterns in the Indian Ocean.

Max grew up in New York, as well as in India, which is where he has lived the longest. Were it not for catching the journalism bug, he says, he might have stayed in eastern Nevada's magnificent basins and ranges, where he briefly worked as a wilderness ranger for the U.S. Forest Service and wrote his first articles for The Times as a freelancer. He will be based in New York.

- Hannah, Jesse and Lyndsey