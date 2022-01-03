Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The New York Times Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NYT   US6501111073

THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY

(NYT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

New York Times : Members on “The Daily” Team

01/03/2022 | 08:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

We're excited to announce two new hires on "The Daily." Today is their first day.

John Ketchum joins as an editor. He comes to The Times from the American Journalism Project, a venture philanthropy fund focused on sustaining local news in communities across the United States. While an associate at the AJP, he worked with organizations such as Outlier Media in Detroit, Mountain State Spotlight in West Virginia and Capital B, a Black-led nonprofit news organization launching in 2022.

John has worn many hats throughout his career. He's worked as an editor/producer for NPR'S Morning Edition, a deputy editor for Vox Media's SB Nation and an associate producer for CNN's social media team, to name a few. He started his career at American Public Media in Los Angeles, where he helped launch the Wealth and Poverty desk at Marketplace, a national radio program covering business and the economy.

A native of Saginaw, Michigan, John's love for audio was born while attending Central Michigan University, where he was a student reporter for WCMU, the college's public radio station. John's passion for storytelling comes from his father, who taught high school journalism and was an English professor in his hometown.

Disclaimer

The New York Times Company published this content on 03 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2022 13:18:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
08:19aNEW YORK TIMES : Members on “The Daily” Team
PU
2021Betty White, working actress into her 90s, dies just shy of her 100th birthday
RE
2021COVID hospitalizations surge among U.S. children
RE
2021US FDA Plans to Approve Pfizer Booster Shots for 12- to 15-Year-Olds on Monday
MT
2021JetBlue cuts about 1,280 flights through mid-January on Omicron hurdles
RE
2021NEW YORK TIMES : Jenny Vrentas Joining Sports
PU
2021NEW YORK TIMES : Bureau Chief in Brazil.
PU
2021On Santa tracking call, Biden is told 'Let's go Brandon' - and says he agrees
RE
2021CHRISTMAS CALLER TO BIDEN : 'Let's Go Brandon'
RE
2021Amazon.com Reportedly Allows Warehouse Workers to More Easily Organize in Buildings
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 060 M - -
Net income 2021 212 M - -
Net cash 2021 538 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 38,3x
Yield 2021 0,52%
Capitalization 8 071 M 8 071 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,66x
EV / Sales 2022 3,39x
Nbr of Employees 4 700
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The New York Times Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 48,30 $
Average target price 52,57 $
Spread / Average Target 8,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Meredith Kopit Levien President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roland A. Caputo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Arthur Gregg Sulzberger Chairman & Publisher
Jason Sobel Chief Technology Officer
Doreen A. Toben Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY0.00%8 071
NEWS CORPORATION0.00%12 117
REACH PLC0.00%1 189
REWORLD MEDIA0.00%439
NORTH MEDIA A/S0.00%300
D. B. CORP LIMITED0.00%221