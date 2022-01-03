New York Times : Members on “The Daily” Team

We're excited to announce two new hires on "The Daily." Today is their first day.

John Ketchum joins as an editor. He comes to The Times from the American Journalism Project, a venture philanthropy fund focused on sustaining local news in communities across the United States. While an associate at the AJP, he worked with organizations such as Outlier Media in Detroit, Mountain State Spotlight in West Virginia and Capital B, a Black-led nonprofit news organization launching in 2022.

John has worn many hats throughout his career. He's worked as an editor/producer for NPR'S Morning Edition, a deputy editor for Vox Media's SB Nation and an associate producer for CNN's social media team, to name a few. He started his career at American Public Media in Los Angeles, where he helped launch the Wealth and Poverty desk at Marketplace, a national radio program covering business and the economy.

A native of Saginaw, Michigan, John's love for audio was born while attending Central Michigan University, where he was a student reporter for WCMU, the college's public radio station. John's passion for storytelling comes from his father, who taught high school journalism and was an English professor in his hometown.