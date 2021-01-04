New York Times : Metro's New Chief Political Correspondent

A populace still reeling from the pandemic. A damaged economy, with worsening inequality. Growing municipal budget gaps. Racial tensions and questions about the future of policing. All that - and a storied history of recovering mightily from calamities.

New York City faces a series of escalating challenges. So the upcoming mayoral race will be one of the most consequential in memory.

That's why we're thrilled to announce that Katie Glueck, a talented and hard-driving political reporter with a knack for landing scoops, is joining Metro as our chief political correspondent.

Katie will play an important role in covering more than a dozen major candidates in the June 22 Democratic primary, ranging from seasoned politicians (Scott Stringer and Eric Adams) to relative newcomers who may have big media profiles but also have no experience in the hurly-burly of New York elections (Maya Wiley and Andrew Yang).

Katie is moving from one political maelstrom to another. She just finished a much-praised stint as the lead reporter for The Times covering President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr.'s campaign. In fact, she started on the Biden beat from her first day in our newsroom in May 2019. (Her second article on the beat involved a dust-up between Mr. Biden and a New Yorker, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez).

On the campaign trail, Katie broke news on the vice presidential search and on staff turmoil, on Mr. Biden's struggles in Iowa and on his successes with moderates. She had a range of exclusive stories, including exposing Mr. Biden's false claim that he was arrested in South Africa while trying to see Nelson Mandela - her first story, as far as she knows, apparently to be picked up by 'Saturday Night Live.'

She also wrote portraits of the electorate, capturing the women who stood in line to hug Mr. Biden as he faced criticism for his tactile campaigning style, the white Southern suburbanites who grappled anew with matters of race this summer and the phenomenon of Republican-leaning dads for Biden.

Before joining The Times, she was a senior national political correspondent for McClatchy's Washington bureau, and before that covered presidential and midterm elections, and gubernatorial contests, and had a dose of the 2013 New York City mayor's race at Politico.

She is a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University. Katie is a native of suburban Kansas City, but has loved exploring her adopted city of New York since moving here from Washington in 2017.

Katie has already started in her new job. Please join us in congratulating her!

Cliff and Dean