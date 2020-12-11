New York Times : Mike Wilson Joins The Times as Deputy Sports Editor

I am pleased to announce that Mike Wilson, the former editor of The Dallas Morning News and managing editor of The Tampa Bay Times, is joining Sports as a deputy editor for enterprise.

Mike will help drive and oversee enterprise across the report, from ambitious narratives to deeply reported investigative stories to quick turnaround pieces on news and events.

He recently stepped down from his post in Dallas, searching for a new challenge and a return to the nitty-gritty of the craft he has most enjoyed: editing stories. Like this one from The St. Petersburg Times (before it was The Tampa Bay Times) that won a Pulitzer in feature writing. And this one. And this one.

Under his leadership, The News was a Pulitzer finalist three times and won two national Edward R. Murrow Awards for feature writing. He led The News through a transformation from a traditional print newsroom into a digital-first news organization.

Aside from The News and The Tampa Bay Times, Mike's career in journalism includes writing and editing stops at The Miami Herald and FiveThirtyEight, where he was the founding managing editor.

Mike was born and raised in Red Sox Nation (his description, he's a baseball nut) and graduated from Tufts University with degrees in English literature and drama. His first book, 'Right on the Edge of Crazy' (1993), told the story of American ski racers competing in the 1992 Olympics in Albertville, France. His second, 'The Difference Between God and Larry Ellison' (1997), chronicled the career of Oracle's founder.

He starts in the new year.

- Randy