New York Times : Mohit Lohia Joins The Times as New Mission Lead for Digital Advertising

We are thrilled to announce that Mohit Lohia will be joining The Times as senior vice president and head of the digital advertising mission.

In this role, Mohit will report to me and collaborate with New York Times Advertising to elevate brands through the world's most premium ad experiences and help clients make their mark. In partnership with Lisa Ryan Howard, The Times's global head of advertising and marketing solutions, Mohit will be responsible for driving the next chapter of ambitious ad product innovation across our bundle as we continue to build ad offerings that are unrivaled, scalable and performant for our clients.

"Mohit's hire is a key part of the next step of our strategy - scaling our premium ad products across The Times's subscription bundle," said Alex Hardiman, chief product officer, The New York Times Company. "Taking the successful advertising blueprint built around our Core News product, and leveraging our large and growing audience, we'll tap into Mohit's range and extensive experience in data and ad innovation to help us continue to drive results and further complement our subscription business."

Mohit joins The Times from Amazon, where for the last eight years he worked to build and scale different businesses from advertising to retail and Alexa. Most recently, he acted as general manager responsible for leading product, data and engineering teams to grow ads supply with new ad supported shopping experiences across homepage, deals, Alexa and sites of Amazon.

"A key differentiator for our ads business is our premium, proprietary ads strategy, and we look forward to partnering with Mohit to continue driving the expansion of our ad experiences across the full Times portfolio," said Lisa Ryan Howard, head of global advertising and marketing solutions, New York Times Advertising. "Our team has built a strong foundation and scaled our dynamic growth business, and we have ambitious goals that Mohit will be part of in bringing even smarter data solutions and ad products to our partners."

We are excited to continue the momentum around our innovative ad products and strategy, focusing on building privacy-forward, high quality solutions that drive measurable impact for clients.

Please welcome Mohit to The Times!

- Alex Hardiman