    NYT   US6501111073

THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY

(NYT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:05 2022-08-08 pm EDT
31.32 USD   +1.06%
12:25pNEW YORK TIMES : Mohit Lohia Joins The Times as New Mission Lead for Digital Advertising
PU
08/04Morgan Stanley Adjusts New York Times Company's Price Target to $37 From $40, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
08/03NEW YORK TIMES CO Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
New York Times : Mohit Lohia Joins The Times as New Mission Lead for Digital Advertising

08/08/2022 | 12:25pm EDT
We are thrilled to announce that Mohit Lohia will be joining The Times as senior vice president and head of the digital advertising mission.

In this role, Mohit will report to me and collaborate with New York Times Advertising to elevate brands through the world's most premium ad experiences and help clients make their mark. In partnership with Lisa Ryan Howard, The Times's global head of advertising and marketing solutions, Mohit will be responsible for driving the next chapter of ambitious ad product innovation across our bundle as we continue to build ad offerings that are unrivaled, scalable and performant for our clients.

"Mohit's hire is a key part of the next step of our strategy - scaling our premium ad products across The Times's subscription bundle," said Alex Hardiman, chief product officer, The New York Times Company. "Taking the successful advertising blueprint built around our Core News product, and leveraging our large and growing audience, we'll tap into Mohit's range and extensive experience in data and ad innovation to help us continue to drive results and further complement our subscription business."

Mohit joins The Times from Amazon, where for the last eight years he worked to build and scale different businesses from advertising to retail and Alexa. Most recently, he acted as general manager responsible for leading product, data and engineering teams to grow ads supply with new ad supported shopping experiences across homepage, deals, Alexa and sites of Amazon.

"A key differentiator for our ads business is our premium, proprietary ads strategy, and we look forward to partnering with Mohit to continue driving the expansion of our ad experiences across the full Times portfolio," said Lisa Ryan Howard, head of global advertising and marketing solutions, New York Times Advertising. "Our team has built a strong foundation and scaled our dynamic growth business, and we have ambitious goals that Mohit will be part of in bringing even smarter data solutions and ad products to our partners."

We are excited to continue the momentum around our innovative ad products and strategy, focusing on building privacy-forward, high quality solutions that drive measurable impact for clients.

Please welcome Mohit to The Times!

- Alex Hardiman

Disclaimer

The New York Times Company published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 16:24:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 297 M - -
Net income 2022 156 M - -
Net cash 2022 254 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 1,10%
Capitalization 5 152 M 5 152 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,13x
EV / Sales 2023 1,97x
Nbr of Employees 5 000
Free-Float 92,7%
Chart THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The New York Times Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 30,99 $
Average target price 34,83 $
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Meredith Kopit Levien President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roland A. Caputo Manager-Production Financial Analysis
Arthur Gregg Sulzberger Chairman & Publisher
Jason Sobel Chief Technology Officer
Doreen A. Toben Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-35.84%5 152
NEWS CORPORATION-23.76%9 924
REWORLD MEDIA-5.62%397
REACH PLC-65.27%368
D. B. CORP LIMITED-2.47%203
NORTH MEDIA A/S-27.50%197