We are thrilled to welcome Monty Wolper, a passionate and creative leader, to the Marketing team. Monty joins us as Head of Product Marketing. In this role, Monty will partner with XFun Missions, including Subscriber Experiences, Storytelling & Publishing, Cooking, Games, and Audio, to help achieve our engagement and retention goals. She will report to me and will work closely with the XFun leadership team.

Monty has dedicated her career to building innovative products that empower others to do their best work. She joins us from Vimeo, where she led the product marketing team that created a fantastic product marketing campaign about Vimeo's new AI-powered video creation suite. Before that, she held a variety of roles at Dropbox, Squarespace and Intel, ranging from corporate finance and business strategy to customer insights and product marketing.

With a deep appreciation for good design and bringing people together, in her words, "I credit this love [design] to the German in me, and my love of gathering around good food, and good people to the Persian in me. These cultures run deep in my bloodline, and have rooted me in the importance of celebrating our differences, together. There's magic in surrounding yourself with like-minded people who bring different perspectives to the table, to grow your circles, share ideas, and find ways in which to collaborate."

Please join me in welcoming Monty to The Times!

-Amy