  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The New York Times Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NYT   US6501111073

THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY

(NYT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

New York Times : National Desk Welcomes Data Journalism Specialist Robert Gebeloff

03/25/2022 | 01:37pm GMT
We are thrilled to announce that Robert Gebeloff, who has worked as a data journalism specialist for The Times since 2008, will be embedded with the National desk this year to work on data projects. Rob will help us document the rapid changes in American demographics and expand our enterprise and investigative work.

Rob, a data and statistics innovator who has been a wonderful collaborator with many of you over the years, has been involved in numerous high-impact projects. Among them: a series in 2021 with Jessica Silver-Greenberg and Katie Thomas about major flaws in the government's system for rating nursing homes and key enterprise stories about the pandemic, including groundbreaking work that tracked racial inequity that was part of the newspaper's public service Pulitzer package. His work with Jessica and Michael Corkery on forced arbitration was a Pulitzer finalist in 2016, and he was a finalist again in 2017 for a series with Michael Schwirtz and Michael Winerip about racial discrimination in the New York prison system.

Before joining The Times in 2008, Rob was data editor for The Star-Ledger and Bergen Record in New Jersey, and worked before that for newspapers in Michigan and Wisconsin, where he went to college. He is a board member at the Center for Journalism Ethics at the University of Wisconsin, and teaches data journalism at Columbia University and at conferences in the U.S. and in Europe.

Rob's collaboration with National is part of a long-term effort being led by Matt Ericson to produce even more ambitious data-driven journalism across the newsroom. Please join us in welcoming him to the desk.

-Jia Lynn, Matt and Monica

Disclaimer

The New York Times Company published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 13:36:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 348 M - 1 780 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 347 M - 263 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 0,70%
Capitalization 7 721 M 7 721 M 5 855 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,14x
EV / Sales 2023 2,88x
Nbr of Employees 5 000
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The New York Times Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 46,32 $
Average target price 49,00 $
Spread / Average Target 5,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Meredith Kopit Levien President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roland A. Caputo Manager-Production Financial Analysis
Arthur Gregg Sulzberger Chairman & Publisher
Jason Sobel Chief Technology Officer
Doreen A. Toben Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-4.10%7 721
NEWS CORPORATION1.08%13 306
REACH PLC-34.87%756
REWORLD MEDIA-5.62%401
NORTH MEDIA A/S-14.35%248
D. B. CORP LIMITED-6.93%201