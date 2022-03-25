New York Times : National Desk Welcomes Data Journalism Specialist Robert Gebeloff

We are thrilled to announce that Robert Gebeloff, who has worked as a data journalism specialist for The Times since 2008, will be embedded with the National desk this year to work on data projects. Rob will help us document the rapid changes in American demographics and expand our enterprise and investigative work.

Rob, a data and statistics innovator who has been a wonderful collaborator with many of you over the years, has been involved in numerous high-impact projects. Among them: a series in 2021 with Jessica Silver-Greenberg and Katie Thomas about major flaws in the government's system for rating nursing homes and key enterprise stories about the pandemic, including groundbreaking work that tracked racial inequity that was part of the newspaper's public service Pulitzer package. His work with Jessica and Michael Corkery on forced arbitration was a Pulitzer finalist in 2016, and he was a finalist again in 2017 for a series with Michael Schwirtz and Michael Winerip about racial discrimination in the New York prison system.

Before joining The Times in 2008, Rob was data editor for The Star-Ledger and Bergen Record in New Jersey, and worked before that for newspapers in Michigan and Wisconsin, where he went to college. He is a board member at the Center for Journalism Ethics at the University of Wisconsin, and teaches data journalism at Columbia University and at conferences in the U.S. and in Europe.

Rob's collaboration with National is part of a long-term effort being led by Matt Ericson to produce even more ambitious data-driven journalism across the newsroom. Please join us in welcoming him to the desk.

-Jia Lynn, Matt and Monica