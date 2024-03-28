I'm thrilled to announce that Trish Daly has joined the Times as our book development editor. Trish will work on my team in the newsroom focused on Books, Events, and Film & TV.

Trish comes to us from Penguin Random House, where she was a senior editor at Portfolio, the business and economics imprint of Penguin Group. During five years there, she acquired and edited narrative, prescriptive, journalistic, and idea-driven nonfiction, including the recent New York Times bestseller Rich AF by Vivian Tu. Previously she worked at Little, Brown, on the publishing team for internationally bestselling author James Patterson; and started her career at HarperCollins, where she acquired Margot Lee Shetterly's Hidden Figures, an award-winning #1 New York Times bestseller which was adapted for children's books and an Oscar-nominated film.

Trish has taught graduate-level courses at New York University's Center for Publishing and Applied Liberal Arts, as well as summer programs for high school students and aspiring publishing professionals.

Please join me in welcoming Trish to the Times.