    NYT   US6501111073

THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY

(NYT)
03/24 12:51:12 pm EDT
45.88 USD   +0.94%
12:22pNEW YORK TIMES : Our Strategy
PU
10:12aNEW YORK TIMES : David Wallace-Wells Joining Times Opinion and The Times Magazine
PU
03/23Manhattan prosecutor who resigned says Trump guilty of felonies -New York Times
RE
New York Times : Our Strategy

03/24/2022 | 12:22pm EDT
Our mission is to seek the truth and help people understand the world. This is rooted in the belief that great journalism has the power to make each reader's life richer and more fulfilling, and to make all of society stronger and more just.

This mission guided us through the existential challenges of recent years, helping us weather shifts from print to digital and upheaval in the advertising market. And it's what propelled us in building a digital-first, subscription-first business, centered on journalism worth paying for.

After years of adversity, we're proud of our hard-won success. Our journalism is flourishing, unmatched in depth and breadth, creativity and ambition. And we've reached a milestone that once seemed unimaginable: more than 10 million paid subscriptions.

But our transformation isn't complete. We haven't fully realized all that The Times can be and do in the digital age, and we still have more work to do to fully secure our future and realize our mission. More than 40 percent of our revenue still comes from print, a business that will continue to shrink, even as we expect to continue to produce a world-class newspaper for years to come. And advertising, which remains an important contributor to our success, will continue to be shaped by dynamics outside our control.

As we navigate a complex and fast-changing media landscape, other challenges remain, from the dominance of technology giants to historic shifts in how people find and engage with news. And the broader forces of surging polarization, declining trust and growing attacks on press freedom pose serious threats to independent journalism.

For the first time in more than a decade, we are facing a future defined less by economic threat and uncertainty than by opportunity and ambition. The lessons of the last few years and the larger opportunity we now see make this an important moment to align on a vision and strategy for the next chapter of our work together.

The New York Times Company published this content on 24 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 348 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 347 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 0,72%
Capitalization 7 576 M 7 576 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,08x
EV / Sales 2023 2,83x
Nbr of Employees 5 000
Free-Float 92,9%
Managers and Directors
Meredith Kopit Levien President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roland A. Caputo Manager-Production Financial Analysis
Arthur Gregg Sulzberger Chairman & Publisher
Jason Sobel Chief Technology Officer
Doreen A. Toben Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-5.90%7 576
NEWS CORPORATION-1.75%12 942
REACH PLC-34.23%764
REWORLD MEDIA-16.33%355
NORTH MEDIA A/S-13.98%249
D. B. CORP LIMITED-6.61%201