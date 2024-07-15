Over the past seven years, "The Daily" has established and continued to affirm its place as the leading daily news podcast. The show is also now broadcast on more than 330 public radio stations, and collectively draws an audience of millions each day around the world.

As the show has evolved and grown, continuously pushing its ambitions, the team has evolved and grown accordingly. We are excited to announce some changes that will continue that work, and transition from one exciting period seamlessly into another.

After more than three years of tirelessly, skillfully and generously leading "The Daily" as editor, Lisa Chow has let us know that she would like to shift her role on the team - stepping closer to the production of the show.