The New York Times Company has surpassed two million digital subscribers outside the United States, more than a third of which are in Europe, including the United Kingdom. Canada and Australia have also seen subscriber growth in recent years.

Earlier this month, the Company announced first-quarter results for the year, bringing total subscribers to 10.55 million.

The significant international growth seen by The New York Times in recent years has been propelled in part by an increase in readers and subscribers seeking independent, on-the-ground coverage of conflicts in Europe and the Middle East, deeply reported U.S. news and politics, and comprehensive coverage of breaking news moments over the past year including the Turkey earthquakes, Chinese balloon incident, and Titan submersible disaster. Alongside coverage of major global storylines, readers outside the United States over-index on readership of stories from the countries where they live.

Chief growth and customer officer Hannah Yang attributed the growth to the Company establishing itself as the leading global news subscription for independent U.S. and world news while helping people make the most of their lives and passions, making The New York Times indispensable in the daily lives of millions of people.

"In a year enveloped by global conflict, when more than half the world's population head to the polls, including a consequential U.S. election, readers are looking for news they can trust, and more international readers than ever are turning to Times journalism.

"The New York Times offers curious, global-minded readers deeply reported investigations and independent international news they can't get anywhere else. Our international report is more ambitious than ever, leading coverage of the most pressing issues of our time, with subscriber support providing Times reporters the resources they need to create independent, honest, and unflinching journalism without fear or favor across the world," she said.

Audiences outside the U.S. have also grown across the portfolio of Times products, including readership of global sports coverage from The Athletic, and engagement with New York Times standalone apps including Cooking and Games.

The Times reached the milestone ahead of target, having set an ambition in 2019 to attract two million international subscribers by 2025. Today, almost a third of The New York Times audience lives outside the United States.

The New York Times is the only non-U.K. news brand to consistently feature in the Top 10 news brands by engagement in the U.K. according to Ipsos iris data for Press Gazette.

Background on subscriber data:Subscriber data correct as of Q4 2023 unless otherwise stated. Total subscribers includes bundle and multiproduct subscribers; digital news-only subscribers; and other single-product digital subscribers. The New York Times Company last announced more than 1 million digital newssubscriptions outside the United States in November 2021. Following this, the Company set a new, more ambitious target based not on total subscriptions, but on the number of unique subscribers to reflect this evolved approach.