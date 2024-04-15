We're very pleased to announce the promotion of Lauren Jackson to associate editor of The Morning. The promotion reflects Lauren's central role in producing The Times's flagship newsletter. She is often the last person to review a piece of Times journalism that goes out to millions of subscribers, and she does so many things to improve The Morning.

She works closely in London with our colleague Desiree Ibekwe to make sure the newsletter is updated, accurate, succinct and clear - and that it highlights as much great Times journalism as possible. Lauren plays a central role in our relationship with Product and with our overall strategy. She helped lead a redesign of our culture and service coverage. She reports, writes and even takes photographs - from Mongolia and Germany - for The Morning.

Before coming to The Morning as a writer in 2022, Lauren worked as an audience editor for "The Daily." A native of Arkansas, she's a graduate of the University of Virginia and the University of Oxford. We congratulate Lauren and feel lucky to work with her.

- David Leonhardt and Adam Kushner