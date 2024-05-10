Tacey Rychter has been promoted to senior staff editor on the Travel desk.

Tacey, who got her start at The Times working in the Australia bureau, joined Travel as our audience editor in late 2019 and has been adding backfielding to her portfolio. Most significantly, she is the editor behind our relaunch of Travel's signature 36 Hours column, which after a hiatus during the pandemic returned in 2022 refreshed and redesigned with a new digital-first focus. She has proved a deft steward of the column and is adept at finding contributors who can be insider guides to the cities they cover. She has been especially committed to finding diverse voices around the world.

Her portfolio continues to include overseeing our social and audience initiatives.

- Amy