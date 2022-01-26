Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  The New York Times Company
  News
  Summary
    NYT   US6501111073

THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY

(NYT)
  Report
New York Times : Promotions in Audio

01/26/2022 | 11:47am EST
We're not even one month into the new year, and already we've told stories of Russia and Ukraine, the Omicron advance, voting rights and the legacy of Sidney Poitier. We have interviewed senators, refugees, school children and ER doctors. We have produced a cooking series, a guided meditation and reporters' notebooks on everything from a TikTok mystery to finding hope in the apocalypse. We're gearing up for new seasons of "Modern Love" and "Still Processing," along with new programming for our app.

I am awed by your energy, your creativity, your dedication, and the connection you have forged with millions of listeners every day.

When I stepped into this role six months ago, I had three major priorities for the newsroom team. One was to get to know the people I didn't know, how you work and collaborate, your ambitions and your experiences. The second was to support the ongoing efforts to build sustainable, equitable and transparent systems that allow you to do that work. And the third was to position you all to do even more creative work in even more formats - in the app, on "The Daily," in shows, and in new programming yet to be invented.

Today, I'm excited to share staffing changes that will further our progress on all these fronts. This group of leaders will be dedicated to accelerating our enterprise reporting and supporting a culture that allows everyone to do their best and most fulfilling work.

Analyst Recommendations on THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 060 M - -
Net income 2021 212 M - -
Net cash 2021 538 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 30,4x
Yield 2021 0,66%
Capitalization 6 393 M 6 393 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,84x
EV / Sales 2022 2,59x
Nbr of Employees 4 700
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 38,26 $
Average target price 51,86 $
Spread / Average Target 35,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Meredith Kopit Levien President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roland A. Caputo Manager-Production Financial Analysis
Arthur Gregg Sulzberger Chairman & Publisher
Jason Sobel Chief Technology Officer
Doreen A. Toben Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-20.79%6 393
NEWS CORPORATION-2.82%12 623
REACH PLC-10.27%1 063
REWORLD MEDIA-12.99%379
NORTH MEDIA A/S-11.48%263
D. B. CORP LIMITED-7.14%204