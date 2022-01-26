New York Times : Promotions in Audio

We're not even one month into the new year, and already we've told stories of Russia and Ukraine, the Omicron advance, voting rights and the legacy of Sidney Poitier. We have interviewed senators, refugees, school children and ER doctors. We have produced a cooking series, a guided meditation and reporters' notebooks on everything from a TikTok mystery to finding hope in the apocalypse. We're gearing up for new seasons of "Modern Love" and "Still Processing," along with new programming for our app.

I am awed by your energy, your creativity, your dedication, and the connection you have forged with millions of listeners every day.

When I stepped into this role six months ago, I had three major priorities for the newsroom team. One was to get to know the people I didn't know, how you work and collaborate, your ambitions and your experiences. The second was to support the ongoing efforts to build sustainable, equitable and transparent systems that allow you to do that work. And the third was to position you all to do even more creative work in even more formats - in the app, on "The Daily," in shows, and in new programming yet to be invented.

Today, I'm excited to share staffing changes that will further our progress on all these fronts. This group of leaders will be dedicated to accelerating our enterprise reporting and supporting a culture that allows everyone to do their best and most fulfilling work.