The New York Times Company Reports Second-Quarter 2023 Results
NEW YORK, August 8, 2023 - The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) announced today second- quarter 2023 diluted earnings per share of $.28 compared with $.37 in the same period of 2022. Adjusted diluted earnings per share (defined below) was $.38 in the second quarter of 2023 compared with $.28 in the second quarter of 2022.
Operating profit increased to $55.8 million in the second quarter of 2023 from $51.7 million in the same period of 2022, and adjusted operating profit (defined below) increased to $92.2 million from $76.2 million. In each case, the increase was due to higher digital subscription and other revenues, partially offset by higher operating costs.
Adjusted operating profit at The New York Times Group segment ("NYTG") increased to $100.0 million from $88.8 million primarily as a result of higher digital subscription and other revenues, partially offset by higher adjusted operating costs and lower advertising revenues.
Adjusted operating losses at The Athletic segment ("The Athletic") decreased to $7.8 million from $12.6 million primarily as a result of higher digital subscription and advertising revenues, partially offset by higher adjusted operating costs. See "Key Highlights" on the following page for additional metrics.
Meredith Kopit Levien, president and chief executive officer, The New York Times Company, said, "Our second-quarter results confirm our view that our essential subscription strategy is working as designed, with momentum in several key areas. We added 180,000 net new digital subscribers, with more than half of our digital starts taking the bundle for the second quarter in a row. More than a third of our nearly 10 million subscribers are now bundle or multiproduct subscribers.
"Digital subscription revenue grew thanks to gains in both subscriber volume and ARPU, with the latter up year-on-year for the first time since our acquisition of The Athletic. Subscriber engagement remains high, helping to power our multi-revenue stream model, including digital advertising, which exceeded expectations with a 6.5 percent revenue increase. And we've continued to exercise cost discipline while simultaneously enhancing the value of our offering.
"We believe continued strong execution of our bundle strategy positions us to be more resilient to external market dynamics while driving sustainable value creation. We are proud of the progress we are making to build a larger and more profitable company, which in turn allows us to continue to do the most ambitious, high quality journalism across an ever broadening range of topics and formats."
Key Highlights
(In millions, except percentages, subscriber metrics (in thousands), Average revenue per user ("ARPU") and per share data)
Q2 2023
Q1 2023
Q4 2022
Q3 2022
Q2 2022
Operating profit
$
55.8
$
27.9
$
93.0
$
51.0
$
51.7
Operating profit margin %
9.4 %
5.0 %
13.9 %
9.3 %
9.3 %
Adjusted operating profit ("AOP")(1)
$
92.2
$
54.0
$
141.8
$
69.0
$
76.2
AOP margin %(1)
15.6 %
9.6 %
21.2 %
12.6 %
13.7 %
AOP - NYTG(2)
$
100.0
$
65.3
$
151.5
$
81.0
$
88.8
AOP margin % - NYTG(2)
17.8 %
12.3 %
23.7 %
15.5 %
16.6 %
AOP - The Athletic(2)
$
(7.8)
$
(11.3)
$
(9.6)
$
(12.1)
$
(12.6)
Total revenue
$
590.9
$
560.7
$
667.5
$
547.7
$
555.7
% change year over year
6.3 %
4.3 %
12.3 %
7.6 %
11.5 %
Digital-only subscription revenue
$
269.8
$
258.8
$
269.2
$
243.9
$
238.7
% change year over year
13.0 %
14.1 %
31.0 %
22.8 %
25.5 %
Digital advertising revenue
$
73.8
$
61.3
$
111.9
$
70.3
$
69.3
% change year over year
6.5 %
(8.5)%
0.6 %
4.9 %
(2.4)%
Operating costs
$
522.3
$
532.8
$
548.3
$
503.8
$
504.0
% change year over year
3.6 %
7.3 %
9.6 %
9.5 %
19.6 %
Adjusted operating costs(1)
$
498.7
$
506.8
$
525.7
$
478.7
$
479.5
% change year over year
4.0 %
6.4 %
8.4 %
7.8 %
18.2 %
Total subscribers(3)
9,880
9,730
9,550
9,330
9,170
Digital-only subscribers(3)
9,190
9,020
8,830
8,590
8,410
Digital-only subscribers net additions(3)
180
190
240
180
180
Total digital-only ARPU
$
9.15
$
9.04
$
8.93
$
8.87
$
8.83
% change year over year
3.6 %
(1.0)%
(7.0)%
(8.0)%
(7.5)%
Diluted earnings per share ("EPS")
$
0.28
$
0.13
$
0.43
$
0.22
$
0.37
Adjusted diluted EPS(1)
$
0.38
$
0.19
$
0.59
$
0.24
$
0.28
Diluted shares
165.0
165.4
165.9
166.5
167.6
- Non-GAAPmetric. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Information" for more details.
- Recast to reflect updated bundle allocation methodology. See "Comparisons" for more details
- Subscribers (including net subscriber additions) are rounded to the nearest ten thousand.
Comparisons
Unless otherwise noted, all comparisons are for the second quarter of 2023 to the second quarter of 2022.
The results of The Athletic have been included in our Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements beginning February 1, 2022, the date of the acquisition. Results for the first six months of 2022 included The Athletic for approximately five months while results for the first six months of 2023 included The Athletic for the full six months.
The Athletic was first introduced into our bundle in June 2022, and we allocate revenue and expenses associated with the bundle to NYTG and The Athletic. Beginning April 1, 2023, the Company updated its methodology for the allocation of bundle revenue and expenses to NYTG and The Athletic. For comparison purposes, the Company has recast segment results for the quarters following the second quarter of 2022. The second quarter of 2022 was not recast as the change was de minimis for that quarter in light of the timing of the introduction of The Athletic to the bundle.
This release refers to certain non-GAAP financial measures, including operating profit before depreciation, amortization, severance, multiemployer pension plan withdrawal costs and special items (or adjusted operating profit, and as expressed as a percentage of revenues, adjusted operating profit margin); operating costs before depreciation, amortization, severance and multiemployer pension plan withdrawal costs (or adjusted operating costs); diluted EPS excluding amortization of acquired intangible assets, severance, non- operating retirement costs and special items (or adjusted diluted EPS); and net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures (or free cash flow). Refer to "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Information" in the exhibits for a discussion of management's reasons for the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP financial measures. Certain guidance is provided on a non-GAAP basis and not reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measure because we are unable to provide, without unreasonable effort, a calculation or estimation of amounts necessary for such reconciliation due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting such amounts.
Second quarter 2023 results included the following special item:
- A $12.7 million impairment charge ($9.3 million or $0.06 per share after tax) related to excess leased office space that is being marketed for sublet (the "lease-related impairment").
Second quarter 2022 results included the following special item:
- A $34.2 million gain ($24.9 million or $0.15 per share after tax) related to an agreement to lease and subsequently sell approximately four acres of land at our printing and distribution facility in College Point, N.Y (the "College Point parcel sale"). The gain is included in Interest income and other, net in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.
3
Consolidated Results
Revenues
Total revenues for the second quarter of 2023 increased 6.3 percent to $590.9 million from $555.7 million in the second quarter of 2022. Subscription revenues increased 6.8 percent to $409.6 million, advertising revenues were approximately flat at $117.8 million and other revenues increased 16.1 percent to $63.5 million.
Subscription revenues in the second quarter of 2023 rose primarily due to the larger number of subscribers who are paying higher prices, growth in the number of subscribers to the Company's digital-only products and subscribers who have upgraded to the bundle. The larger number of subscribers who are paying higher prices is primarily a result of subscribers whose introductory promotional prices have graduated to higher prices and the implementation of price increases on tenured subscribers for our digital news and Games subscribers. Subscription revenues from digital-only products increased 13.0 percent, to $269.8 million. Print subscription revenues decreased 3.5 percent to $139.8 million, largely due to lower domestic home- delivery revenues, which declined 3.9 percent.
The Company ended the second quarter of 2023 with approximately 9.88 million subscribers across its print and digital products, including approximately 9.19 million digital-only subscribers. Of the 9.19 million digital-only subscribers, approximately 3.30 million were bundle and multiproduct subscribers.
Compared with the end of the first quarter of 2023, there was a net increase of 180,000 digital-only subscribers. Compared with the end of the second quarter of 2022, there was a net increase of 780,000 digital-only subscribers.
Starting this quarter, the Company is reporting three mutually exclusive digital-only subscriber categories: bundle and multiproduct, news-only and other single-product, which collectively sum to total digital-only subscribers, as well as the average revenue per user for each of these categories. Average revenue per user or "ARPU," a metric we calculate to track the revenue generation of our digital subscriber base, represents the average revenue per subscriber over a 28-day billing cycle during the applicable quarter. For more information, please refer to the Supplemental Subscriber, ARPU, and Subscriptions Revenues Information in the exhibits.
4
The following charts illustrate ARPU and net additions metrics relating to our digital-only subscriber categories for the five most recent fiscal quarters:
The sum of the subscriber categories net additions may not always equal total digital-only subscribers net additions due to rounding. Subscribers (including net subscriber additions) are rounded to the nearest ten thousand.
Total digital-only ARPU was $9.15 for the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 1.2 percent compared with the first quarter of 2023 and 3.6 percent compared with the second quarter of 2022. Both the quarter- over-quarter and year-over-year increases were driven primarily by the price increases on tenured non- bundle digital news and Games subscribers.
Second-quarter 2023 digital advertising revenue increased 6.5 percent and print advertising revenue decreased 8.6 percent. Digital advertising revenue was $73.8 million, or 62.7 percent of total Company advertising revenues, compared with $69.3 million, or 59.0 percent, in the second quarter of 2022. Digital advertising revenues increased primarily as a result of higher revenues from direct-sold and open-market programmatic advertising, partially offset by lower revenues from our podcasts and creative services. Print advertising revenues decreased primarily in the entertainment, finance, healthcare and advocacy categories, partially offset by growth in the luxury category.
Other revenues increased 16.1 percent in the second quarter of 2023, primarily as a result of higher Wirecutter affiliate referral revenues, higher licensing revenues related to a Google commercial agreement and higher TV and film revenues.
5
