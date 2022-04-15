New York Times : Rachel Saltz Is Our New Classical Music and Dance Editor

We are excited to announce that Rachel Saltz is adding classical music to her portfolio and has been named our new classical music and dance editor. Rachel has overseen our dance coverage since 2015.

Rachel grew up in San Diego and studied South Asian languages and civilizations at the University of Chicago. She attended film school at Columbia University, where her short film, "Gold Mountain," about Chinese laundrymen in New York in the early 1900s, won a student Academy Award. During her film school years, she spent many nights at Film Forum and at the Metropolitan Opera in the fourth ring.

Before joining The Times in 2003, Rachel worked at Sports Illustrated, Essence magazine and the Daily Racing Form. At The Times, she started on the Sports desk as a copy editor and came to Culture in 2004, where for several years she was the daily books editor, working with the critics and editing book features and news. While on Culture, she has written theater and movie reviews, with a special interest in Bollywood.

As the dance editor, Rachel has worked closely with the critics, reporters and photo editors to expand the scope of the paper's coverage - to find dance where it lives, not just on the concert stage, as in this profile by Brian Seibert of the street dancer Storyboard P - and to broaden its audience, with an increased emphasis on photos and video.