Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The New York Times Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NYT   US6501111073

THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY

(NYT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/14 04:00:01 pm EDT
43.90 USD   -2.81%
11:01aNEW YORK TIMES : In Opinion, a Promotion for Alexandra March and Welcome to Dan Martin and Wyatt Orme
PU
10:31aNEW YORK TIMES : Rachel Saltz Is Our New Classical Music and Dance Editor
PU
04/14West Texas Intermediate Oil Ends Higher as Europe Mulls a Ban on Russian Imports
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

New York Times : Rachel Saltz Is Our New Classical Music and Dance Editor

04/15/2022 | 10:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

We are excited to announce that Rachel Saltz is adding classical music to her portfolio and has been named our new classical music and dance editor. Rachel has overseen our dance coverage since 2015.

Rachel grew up in San Diego and studied South Asian languages and civilizations at the University of Chicago. She attended film school at Columbia University, where her short film, "Gold Mountain," about Chinese laundrymen in New York in the early 1900s, won a student Academy Award. During her film school years, she spent many nights at Film Forum and at the Metropolitan Opera in the fourth ring.

Before joining The Times in 2003, Rachel worked at Sports Illustrated, Essence magazine and the Daily Racing Form. At The Times, she started on the Sports desk as a copy editor and came to Culture in 2004, where for several years she was the daily books editor, working with the critics and editing book features and news. While on Culture, she has written theater and movie reviews, with a special interest in Bollywood.

As the dance editor, Rachel has worked closely with the critics, reporters and photo editors to expand the scope of the paper's coverage - to find dance where it lives, not just on the concert stage, as in this profile by Brian Seibert of the street dancer Storyboard P - and to broaden its audience, with an increased emphasis on photos and video.

Disclaimer

The New York Times Company published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 14:30:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
11:01aNEW YORK TIMES : In Opinion, a Promotion for Alexandra March and Welcome to Dan Martin and..
PU
10:31aNEW YORK TIMES : Rachel Saltz Is Our New Classical Music and Dance Editor
PU
04/14West Texas Intermediate Oil Ends Higher as Europe Mulls a Ban on Russian Imports
MT
04/14NEW YORK TIMES : Still Processing Returns…and It's Going to Sound a Little Differen..
PU
04/14Oil rises on news EU may phase in a ban on Russian oil imports
RE
04/14NEW YORK TIMES : A Promotion for Jake Grovum
PU
04/14NEW YORK TIMES : El Times Introduces a Sunday Edition
PU
04/14Cuba Gooding Jr. pleads guilty to forcible touching
RE
04/13New York subway shooting suspect arrested on mass transit violence charge
RE
04/13S&P Appoints Daniel Yergin as Vice Chairman
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 348 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 347 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 0,74%
Capitalization 7 318 M 7 318 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,97x
EV / Sales 2023 2,72x
Nbr of Employees 5 000
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The New York Times Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 43,90 $
Average target price 49,00 $
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Meredith Kopit Levien President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roland A. Caputo Manager-Production Financial Analysis
Arthur Gregg Sulzberger Chairman & Publisher
Jason Sobel Chief Technology Officer
Doreen A. Toben Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-6.48%7 318
NEWS CORPORATION-5.11%12 482
REACH PLC-39.01%702
REWORLD MEDIA-10.04%403
NORTH MEDIA A/S-23.89%216
D. B. CORP LIMITED-1.61%213