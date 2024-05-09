We're excited to announce that Rebecca Elliott of The Wall Street Journal will be joining the Business desk as an energy reporter based in New York.

Rebecca has covered Tesla for more than three years. Previously, she spent almost three years as a Houston-based energy reporter for The Journal, covering the shale boom and its impact on the industry and the economy.

In addition to covering the evolving operations of fossil-fuel producers, Rebecca will be exploring other dimensions of the energy transition, including the quest for the minerals, elements and technologies on which that transition will hinge. She and Ivan Penn will make a dynamic team.

Rebecca is a master storyteller in both conception and execution. "I like business stories that are people-first," she says. She is curious and energetic. She understands businesses and their economic ecosystems. Her energy work in Texas was notable for exploring why the fracking industry was failing to live up to expectations despite the hype. And she has shown her resourcefulness in covering Tesla and shed light on its very opaque workings.

Times colleagues who have worked with Rebecca at The Journal and at The Houston Chronicle say they are thrilled to be reunited with her. And we are excited about the wonderful journalism that she will be bringing to our readers.

Please join us in welcoming her.