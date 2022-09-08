Log in
New York Times : Rebecca Ruiz Joins Growing International Investigations Team

09/08/2022 | 08:20am EDT
In June we announced the expansion of our International investigations team by bringing a pair of top-notch journalists to The New York Times. Today, we're adding some in-house firepower as well, as Rebecca Ruiz, a veteran reporter in New York, will join our London-based team.

Rebecca has spent 15 years at The Times, most recently on Investigations, where she was part of the team that won a Pulitzer Prize for covering fatal police stops. Before that, she worked as an investigative reporter for Sports, where she exposed a Russian doping scandal at the Olympics. Her reporting led to the nation's exclusion from international competition and earned her a George Polk Award in 2017.

"Rebecca is unflinching in pursuing difficult subjects and collaborative in working with colleagues - qualities that have allowed her to navigate investigative stories across the newsroom with remarkable results," said Associate Managing Editor Dean Murphy. "She's also earned a reputation as an expert closer - that reporter ready to jump on an airplane to nail that last fact or elusive interview on a big story."

A versatile journalist and a natural collaborator, Rebecca has examined President Donald J. Trump's transformation of the federal courts, helped expose potential self-dealing by America's largest migrant shelter operator and revealed the regulatory failures behind fatal General Motors defects.

Rebecca began her Times career as a clerk, later became a researcher for Opinion, and has since worked on nearly every newsroom desk, including a stint in Washington covering the Justice Department.

Fluent in Spanish, Rebcca graduated from Cornell with a degree in hotel administration and credits work in the service industry as strong training for a career in journalism. Rebecca will join the team this fall.

- Michael Slackman, Matt Apuzzo and Jim Yardley

The New York Times Company published this content on 08 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2022 12:19:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
