New York Times : Rebecca Ruiz Joins Growing International Investigations Team

In June we announced the expansion of our International investigations team by bringing a pair of top-notch journalists to The New York Times. Today, we're adding some in-house firepower as well, as Rebecca Ruiz, a veteran reporter in New York, will join our London-based team.
Rebecca has spent 15 years at The Times, most recently on Investigations, where she was part of the team that won a Pulitzer Prize for covering fatal police stops. Before that, she worked as an investigative reporter for Sports, where she exposed a Russian doping scandal at the Olympics. Her reporting led to the nation's exclusion from international competition and earned her a George Polk Award in 2017.
"Rebecca is unflinching in pursuing difficult subjects and collaborative in working with colleagues - qualities that have allowed her to navigate investigative stories across the newsroom with remarkable results," said Associate Managing Editor Dean Murphy. "She's also earned a reputation as an expert closer - that reporter ready to jump on an airplane to nail that last fact or elusive interview on a big story."
A versatile journalist and a natural collaborator, Rebecca has examined President Donald J. Trump's transformation of the federal courts, helped expose potential self-dealing by America's largest migrant shelter operator and revealed the regulatory failures behind fatal General Motors defects.
Rebecca began her Times career as a clerk, later became a researcher for Opinion, and has since worked on nearly every newsroom desk, including a stint in Washington covering the Justice Department.
Fluent in Spanish, Rebcca graduated from Cornell with a degree in hotel administration and credits work in the service industry as strong training for a career in journalism. Rebecca will join the team this fall.
- Michael Slackman, Matt Apuzzo and Jim Yardley
