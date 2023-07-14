Earlier this year, The Times announced its goal to achieve net zero emissions (Scope 1 and Scope 2) across its operations by year-end 2030. Today, The Times published its Greenhouse Gas Emissions Data, which includes data from its greenhouse gas emissions inventory for 2019 and 2022.

This exercise of measuring its footprint has informed the company's strategy for emissions reductions across its operations. The Times is focused on operating efficient spaces, using resources responsibly and continuing to reduce its carbon footprint.

The New York Times Company will continue to explore initiatives and opportunities to improve sustainability efforts and energy efficiency. For more information on our Environmental, Social and Governance efforts, visit nytco.com/environmentalsocialandgovernance.