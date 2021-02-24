New York Times : Reporter in Sports

I am pleased to announce that Emmanuel Morgan of The Los Angeles Times will be joining us next month as a reporter.

Emmanuel will initially work as a general assignment reporter before moving on to cover the N.F.L., which he has done admirably and insightfully for The Los Angeles Times, including on scene at the Super Bowl, where he got video of the streaker. He has produced award-winning work, including while an intern at The Charlotte Observer, where his reporting on county government was recognized by the North Carolina Press Association. Emmanuel, a graduate of Elon University in his home state of North Carolina, also interned at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution before joining The Los Angeles Times.

What's he looking forward to?

'Covering the N.F.L. and other sports with unique angles and perspectives, and getting to learn from really experienced colleagues and editors.'

Randy