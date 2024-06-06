We are excited to welcome Sanjana Varghese and Ishaan Jhaveri as reporters on the Visual Investigations desk. They will both focus on ambitious investigative and explanatory work, primarily on competitive news stories, but will also contribute to longer-term projects with the rest of the team. Sanjana is based in London and Ishaan will join us full-time in New York as of July 1.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
The New York Times Company published this content on 06 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2024 18:37:04 UTC.