New York Times : Response to Senator Rubio's Follow-up Letter

Dear Senator Rubio,

Your most recent letter again misrepresented our work and the courageous efforts of our sources and our reporters to make this tragic story known to the world. And we want to make clear that your demands are not just antithetical to a free press, they may actually put lives at risk.

The New York Times not only broke the story of Xi Jinping's secret speeches but gave the public a full and complete portrait of the systematic detention and abuse of the Uyghurs in China. Our newsroom obtained and thoroughly mined a trove of secret Chinese government documents. But for the work of our journalists, the very matter you claim to be investigating - the orchestration of the brutal crackdown on Uyghurs by Chinese President Xi Jinping himself - may never have come to light.

Your demand that we publish all the underlying source material we obtained in our investigation, and your allegation that The Times is withholding critical information, is reckless and wrong. Publishing such documents, which can contain secret markings to determine the source of any leaks, endangers the brave people who risked their lives to share this information with the public. Our work was to verify and reveal the contents of those documents, which we did in a series of stories revealing how Xi Jinping's personal directives led to the mass detention of Uyghurs. We urge you and anyone else misled by your previous comments to read that investigation.

Danielle Rhoades Ha

V.P., Communications

The New York Times Company