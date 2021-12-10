Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The New York Times Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NYT   US6501111073

THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY

(NYT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 12/10 03:06:47 pm
44.86 USD   -1.28%
02:22pNEW YORK TIMES : Response to Senator Rubio's Follow-up Letter
PU
01:22pNEW YORK TIMES : A Promotion for Amy Zerba
PU
12/09NEW YORK TIMES : Knvul Sheikh Joins Well
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

New York Times : Response to Senator Rubio's Follow-up Letter

12/10/2021 | 02:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dear Senator Rubio,

Your most recent letter again misrepresented our work and the courageous efforts of our sources and our reporters to make this tragic story known to the world. And we want to make clear that your demands are not just antithetical to a free press, they may actually put lives at risk.

The New York Times not only broke the story of Xi Jinping's secret speeches but gave the public a full and complete portrait of the systematic detention and abuse of the Uyghurs in China. Our newsroom obtained and thoroughly mined a trove of secret Chinese government documents. But for the work of our journalists, the very matter you claim to be investigating - the orchestration of the brutal crackdown on Uyghurs by Chinese President Xi Jinping himself - may never have come to light.

Your demand that we publish all the underlying source material we obtained in our investigation, and your allegation that The Times is withholding critical information, is reckless and wrong. Publishing such documents, which can contain secret markings to determine the source of any leaks, endangers the brave people who risked their lives to share this information with the public. Our work was to verify and reveal the contents of those documents, which we did in a series of stories revealing how Xi Jinping's personal directives led to the mass detention of Uyghurs. We urge you and anyone else misled by your previous comments to read that investigation.

Danielle Rhoades Ha

V.P., Communications

The New York Times Company

Disclaimer

The New York Times Company published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 19:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
02:22pNEW YORK TIMES : Response to Senator Rubio's Follow-up Letter
PU
01:22pNEW YORK TIMES : A Promotion for Amy Zerba
PU
12/09NEW YORK TIMES : Knvul Sheikh Joins Well
PU
12/08NEW YORK TIMES : Gaia Tripoli Named Assistant Editor for International Photography
PU
12/08NEW YORK TIMES : David Yaffe-Bellany Joins the Technology Desk
PU
12/08NEW YORK TIMES : Christina Jewett Joins Science As a Reporter
PU
12/07Amazon cloud outage hits major websites
RE
12/07Amazon cloud outage hits major websites, streaming apps
RE
12/07NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Dow Futures Jump -3-
DJ
12/06NEW YORK TIMES : Jenny Macksamie Elevated to Managing Editor, T Magazine
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 059 M - -
Net income 2021 212 M - -
Net cash 2021 538 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 36,1x
Yield 2021 0,56%
Capitalization 7 593 M 7 593 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,43x
EV / Sales 2022 3,18x
Nbr of Employees 4 700
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The New York Times Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 45,44 $
Average target price 52,86 $
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Meredith Kopit Levien President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roland A. Caputo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Arthur Gregg Sulzberger Chairman & Publisher
Jason Sobel Chief Technology Officer
Doreen A. Toben Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-9.56%7 593
NEWS CORPORATION21.15%11 840
REACH PLC98.82%1 171
REWORLD MEDIA118.93%405
NORTH MEDIA A/S29.07%284
D. B. CORP LIMITED15.36%221