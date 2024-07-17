For the last two years, while many companies have returned to work in person, readers have turned to Emma Goldberg again and again to understand the future of work.

Emma stepped into a critical role reporting on the workplace when "return to office" was dominating conversations around the world, and workers and managers were navigating the new work landscape as Covid waves came and went.

Through it all, Emma owned her beat in her first reporting role at The Times.

Now, we're thrilled to announce that Emma is shifting to a new beat as a Business feature writer. In her new role she will pursue ideas-driven narratives and explanatory stories about cultural and societal changes affecting how we live, work and cope with economic, workplace and technological shifts.

Emma has already started on this path, as some of her recent stories show. Don't miss her stories on young women freezing their eggs, the debates over rural studies and how graduating students at Columbia are grappling with intense activism on campus.

Emma joined Business in 2022. She interpreted the workplace beat broadly to include many aspects of work, including generational attitudes and worker happiness. In the process, she brought her portfolio alive with creativity and compelling tales about the current state of diversity, equity and inclusion programs at U.S. companies and a profile of the author and professor Jonathan Haidt.

Before joining Business, Emma spent two years as an assistant for the editorial board. She wrote for Politics, National, Metro, Science, Styles, Obituaries and The Upshot. Emma won the Newswomen's Club of New York's Best New Journalist Award in 2020 and the New York Press Club's Nellie Bly Award in 2021. She is the author of the 2021 book, "Life on the Line: Young Doctors Come of Age in a Pandemic."

A native New Yorker, Emma earned her bachelor's in political science at Yale and her master's in gender studies at the University of Cambridge.

Please join us in congratulating her on her new role!