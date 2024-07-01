I'm thrilled to announce that Davis Land is the new senior producer of the "Modern Love" podcast. Davis was instrumental in launching "Hard Fork," which he has been helping lead for almost two years. He's adept at designing the sound, shape and feel of fast-paced weekly shows, and the "Modern Love" team is fortunate to have his creative, thoughtful perspective going forward. "Davis is coming aboard during such a crucial time of development and experimentation," says Anna Martin, host of the podcast. "His track record launching 'Hard Fork' is inspiring. I can't wait to see how his contributions influence the show's mission to bring listeners relatable, timely love and relationship stories."
