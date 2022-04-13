New York Times : SABEW Honors

The Times was recognized across a broad variety of coverage with honors in this year's Best in Business Awards from the Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing.

All told, The Times won the top award in five categories, shared in a sixth and received honorable mention in six as well.

The winners were:

Retail: Michael Corkery, for his story on the impact of the shuttering of a Target store in Baltimore that served an African American neighborhood. The work was cited for its "extensive interviews and copious detail," as well as for exploring possible remedies.

Explanatory: Jodi Kantor, Karen Weise, Grace Ashford and David Streitfeld, for their stories on the Amazon workplace, including penetrating looks at the JFK8 warehouse on Staten Island and the company's efforts to fight unionization. The award lauded the "unparalleled view of the company's callousness towards its frontline workers."

Innovation: Times graphics editors and reporters, for a collection of 3-D storytelling projects that "displayed significant imagination and ambition." In particular, the judges cited a recreation of the thriving Tulsa neighborhood known as Black Wall Street before it was destroyed by an angry white mob a century ago.

The Business of Sports: Ken Belson and Katherine Rosman for exposing the National Football League's inner workings, including revelations that the Las Vegas Raiders coach, Jon Gruden, used misogynistic and homophobic language in exchanges with league and team officials. Gruden resigned in the same publication cycle as the scoop.

The Times also shared in a sixth award in the Energy/National Resources category. The winning entry, submitted by the Pulitzer Center in collaboration with The Times and NBC News Investigations, focused on rainforest destruction in feeding the consumer supply chain. The work included a Times investigation by Manuela Andreoni, Hiroko Tabuchi and Albert Sun showing the role of Brazil's leather industry in deforestation. (Manuela, previously a New York Times fellow in Brazil through the Pulitzer Center, recently joined the Times staff.)

Honorable mentions went to:

Commentary/Opinion: Li Yuan, for columns that "shed light on the motivations for China's aggressive crackdown on its tech, finance and other corporate giants, along with their founders."

Energy/National Resources: Dionne Searcey, Michael Forsythe, Eric Lipton, Clifford Krauss and Hannah Beech for articles in the "Race to the Future" series on the global pursuit of minerals crucial to the transition away from fossil fuels.

Investing/Markets: Erin Griffith, Kevin Roose and David Segal, for pieces on the cryptocurrency craze.

Personal Finance: Ron Lieber, for columns on the importance of happiness in making decisions regarding personal finance.

Small Business/Management/Career: Brian X. Chen, Emma Goldberg and Sarah Lyall, for capturing the zeitgeist of work culture in the upheaval of the pandemic.

Congratulations to all. Find the full list of winners here.