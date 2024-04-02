When we set out to create our soon-to-launch, ambitious longform audio and digital interview franchise, we had one goal: to use the power of The New York Times, and the talent, intelligence and curiosity of the hosts David Marchese and Lulu Garcia-Navarro, to convene the most fascinating conversations with the most interesting people. Actors, musicians, politicians, athletes, scientists, authors, world leaders - we plan to talk to them all. And now as we get closer to our launch, I'm so pleased to announce two new members of the team, who will both help us achieve that goal.

Seth Kelley will be joining us as a senior producer. He comes with a wealth of experience from his time as a producer on "Fresh Air," where it's clear to me he was beloved and where he produced tons of memorable interviews, including Terry Gross in conversation with people like Emma Stone, Martin Scorsese, Jon Batiste and James Comey (whom Seth says he "had the honor of bleeping"). Before "Fresh Air," Seth was a news editor at Variety, and on the side he's been editing the "Longform" podcast since 2021.

Seth got his start in audio as a DJ at Northwestern, where he studied French horn, an instrument he still plays in a volunteer chamber orchestra in New York. Also, he's run four marathons!

As you can tell, Seth is full of energy, and also ideas, and I know he's going to help us make the most compelling, must-listen (and read!) interviews around.