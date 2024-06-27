I'm delighted to announce the newest member of Opinion's design team. Shannon Lin is joining us as a digital designer, with skills in both interactive design and code. She most recently worked as a graphics/multimedia editor with Digital News Design and the Styles desk for the Times newsroom, producing creative ideas, experimental storytelling and crafting delightful narratives. We are excited to welcome her as we deepen the collaboration among disciplines - video, graphics, audio and photography - and further Opinion's reach through expansive, powerful visual journalism.

Shannon started her career here as a fellow with the Digital News Design desk, moving on to work at The Atlantic and Netflix and freelancing for The New York Times Magazine, Porto Rocha, Base Design and No Plans. She is originally from the Bay Area and went to school in Pittsburgh, where she received her bachelor's degree in communication design from Carnegie Mellon.

Please join me in welcoming her to Times Opinion.