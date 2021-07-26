New York Times : Sonia Herrero Joining Opinion Audio

I'm excited to announce that Sonia Herrero is joining NYT Opinion as an audio engineer and musician.

Starting as a sound engineer for her college radio at University of Maryland, Sonia refined her skills into an art of recording and engineering for podcasts and film. After several years in the industry, she wanted to give back and started teaching audio engineering in her community. As a violinist and musician, Sonia loves to go down cultural rabbit holes and study and collaborate with musicians of different cultural backgrounds, this resulted in works inspired by Middle Eastern musicians and dancers and meditation music. During the pandemic, Sonia started to practice walking meditations, attempt vegan cooking, and has taken on Alvin Ailey virtual dance classes.

Please join me in welcoming Sonia to the department.

Paula