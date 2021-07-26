Log in
    NYT   US6501111073

THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY

(NYT)
  Report
New York Times : Sonia Herrero Joining Opinion Audio

07/26/2021
I'm excited to announce that Sonia Herrero is joining NYT Opinion as an audio engineer and musician.

Starting as a sound engineer for her college radio at University of Maryland, Sonia refined her skills into an art of recording and engineering for podcasts and film. After several years in the industry, she wanted to give back and started teaching audio engineering in her community. As a violinist and musician, Sonia loves to go down cultural rabbit holes and study and collaborate with musicians of different cultural backgrounds, this resulted in works inspired by Middle Eastern musicians and dancers and meditation music. During the pandemic, Sonia started to practice walking meditations, attempt vegan cooking, and has taken on Alvin Ailey virtual dance classes.

Please join me in welcoming Sonia to the department.

Paula

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 009 M - -
Net income 2021 198 M - -
Net cash 2021 518 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 36,7x
Yield 2021 0,64%
Capitalization 7 255 M 7 255 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,35x
EV / Sales 2022 3,11x
Nbr of Employees 4 700
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The New York Times Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 43,44 $
Average target price 51,14 $
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Meredith Kopit Levien President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roland A. Caputo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Arthur Gregg Sulzberger Chairman & Publisher
Doreen A. Toben Independent Director
Brian P. McAndrews Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-16.52%7 406
NEWS CORPORATION37.73%14 899
REACH PLC127.02%1 194
NORTH MEDIA A/S38.60%321
REWORLD MEDIA26.18%257
D. B. CORP LIMITED14.75%254