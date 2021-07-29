Log in
    NYT   US6501111073

THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY

(NYT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 07/29 03:39:12 pm
43.925 USD   -0.82%
02:59pNEW YORK TIMES : Staff Moves on Metro
PU
07/28NEW YORK TIMES : Paula Szuchman Named Director of Audio
PU
07/28NEW YORK TIMES : Record Number of Emmy Nominations for The Times
PU
New York Times : Staff Moves on Metro

07/29/2021 | 02:59pm EDT
We've got some exciting news about personnel moves that we think will bolster our coverage of New York City's struggle to reopen, strengthen our already powerful investigations work and expand our reporting about the entire state. Stay tuned for more announcements soon as we continue to build our staff.

Jim, Kirsten and Dean

Disclaimer

The New York Times Company published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 18:58:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 009 M - -
Net income 2021 198 M - -
Net cash 2021 518 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 37,4x
Yield 2021 0,62%
Capitalization 7 435 M 7 435 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,44x
EV / Sales 2022 3,20x
Nbr of Employees 4 700
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The New York Times Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 44,29 $
Average target price 51,14 $
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Meredith Kopit Levien President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roland A. Caputo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Arthur Gregg Sulzberger Chairman & Publisher
Doreen A. Toben Independent Director
Brian P. McAndrews Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-15.49%7 435
NEWS CORPORATION37.73%14 398
REACH PLC141.64%1 497
NORTH MEDIA A/S38.10%317
REWORLD MEDIA29.97%251
D. B. CORP LIMITED14.08%224