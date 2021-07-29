New York Times : Staff Moves on Metro

We've got some exciting news about personnel moves that we think will bolster our coverage of New York City's struggle to reopen, strengthen our already powerful investigations work and expand our reporting about the entire state. Stay tuned for more announcements soon as we continue to build our staff.
Jim, Kirsten and Dean
