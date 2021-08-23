Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The New York Times Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NYT   US6501111073

THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY

(NYT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 08/23 01:46:57 pm
50.805 USD   +2.00%
01:15pNEW YORK TIMES : Staff Update in Photo
PU
09:04aNEW YORK TIMES : Zeynep Tufekci Joins The New York Times as an Opinion Columnist
PU
08:34aNEW YORK TIMES : Kathleen Flynn Joins Seoul Newsroom
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

New York Times : Staff Update in Photo

08/23/2021 | 01:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hi everyone,

I am very pleased to share the news that Matej Leskovsek will be joining our team of International photo editors. Matej will be based in Seoul, and will take on photo assigning, editing and publishing responsibilities for our Asia coverage.

Before becoming an editor, Matej worked as a photojournalist for nearly a decade, covering breaking news events in Slovenia and the Balkans, Turkey, Israel, Gaza, the West Bank, Syria and Egypt. Matej comes to The Times most recently from Reuters, where he was the deputy editor in charge of their Global Picture Desk in Gdansk, responsible for managing 30 photo editors and arranging coverage and live editing for a wide array of major news events.

Matej hails from Slovenia, where he completed a Master's degree in German language and literature and also founded and directed Slovenia Press Photo, an annual festival hosting exhibits and workshops and honoring the work of Slovenian and international news photographers.

Please join me in extending a warm welcome to Matej!

Meaghan

Disclaimer

The New York Times Company published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2021 17:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
01:15pNEW YORK TIMES : Staff Update in Photo
PU
09:04aNEW YORK TIMES : Zeynep Tufekci Joins The New York Times as an Opinion Columnist
PU
08:34aNEW YORK TIMES : Kathleen Flynn Joins Seoul Newsroom
PU
08:04aNEW YORK TIMES : Staff Updates from Opinion
PU
05:57aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Furures -3-
DJ
08/20Pfizer's Covid-19 Vaccine May Get Full FDA Approval Monday, Sources Say --NYT
DJ
08/20NEW YORK TIMES : Farah Mohamed Heads to London
PU
08/19VC HEALTH PULSE : General Catalyst, HCA Healthcare -2-
DJ
08/18NEW YORK TIMES : T Brand Launches “Soul of Us”, a Storytelling Journ..
PU
08/18NEW YORK TIMES : Julie Tate Joins the Investigations Team
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 035 M - -
Net income 2021 200 M - -
Net cash 2021 559 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 41,9x
Yield 2021 0,41%
Capitalization 8 362 M 8 362 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,83x
EV / Sales 2022 3,57x
Nbr of Employees 4 700
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The New York Times Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 49,81 $
Average target price 51,43 $
Spread / Average Target 3,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Meredith Kopit Levien President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roland A. Caputo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Arthur Gregg Sulzberger Chairman & Publisher
Doreen A. Toben Independent Director
Brian P. McAndrews Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-3.79%8 362
NEWS CORPORATION22.98%12 980
REACH PLC168.45%1 631
NORTH MEDIA A/S52.63%347
REWORLD MEDIA23.66%237
D. B. CORP LIMITED5.73%204