New York Times : Staff Update in Photo

Hi everyone,

I am very pleased to share the news that Matej Leskovsek will be joining our team of International photo editors. Matej will be based in Seoul, and will take on photo assigning, editing and publishing responsibilities for our Asia coverage.

Before becoming an editor, Matej worked as a photojournalist for nearly a decade, covering breaking news events in Slovenia and the Balkans, Turkey, Israel, Gaza, the West Bank, Syria and Egypt. Matej comes to The Times most recently from Reuters, where he was the deputy editor in charge of their Global Picture Desk in Gdansk, responsible for managing 30 photo editors and arranging coverage and live editing for a wide array of major news events.

Matej hails from Slovenia, where he completed a Master's degree in German language and literature and also founded and directed Slovenia Press Photo, an annual festival hosting exhibits and workshops and honoring the work of Slovenian and international news photographers.

Please join me in extending a warm welcome to Matej!

Meaghan