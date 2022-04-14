New York Times : Still Processing Returns…and It's Going to Sound a Little Different

"Still Processing," the juiciest group chat and the coziest diner booth, is back today, and this season is going to sound a little different.

While Jenna Wortham is busy writing a book, Wesley Morris will be taking on solo hosting duties joined by a stellar cast of guests, including Daphne Brooks, Hanif Abdurraqib and Bill Simmons. With an unbridled curiosity and a knack for deftly untangling the trickiest parts of our culture, Wesley and guests will come together to grapple with a range of salient pop culture topics; from the importance of T.V. theme songs, to the seduction of the erotic thriller, to the unknowable Keanu Reeves.

Though this season will be unlike any other, you can still count on the conversations being fun, enlightening and full of real talk.

The season starts today, April 14, with new episodes every Thursday. You can listen wherever you get your podcasts.

- Wendy and Paula