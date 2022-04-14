Log in
    NYT   US6501111073

THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY

(NYT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/14 01:45:40 pm EDT
44.14 USD   -2.29%
01:36pNEW YORK TIMES : Still Processing Returns…and It's Going to Sound a Little Different
PU
12:32pOil rises on news EU may phase in a ban on Russian oil imports
RE
10:08aNEW YORK TIMES : A Promotion for Jake Grovum
PU
New York Times : Still Processing Returns…and It's Going to Sound a Little Different

04/14/2022 | 01:36pm EDT
"Still Processing," the juiciest group chat and the coziest diner booth, is back today, and this season is going to sound a little different.

While Jenna Wortham is busy writing a book, Wesley Morris will be taking on solo hosting duties joined by a stellar cast of guests, including Daphne Brooks, Hanif Abdurraqib and Bill Simmons. With an unbridled curiosity and a knack for deftly untangling the trickiest parts of our culture, Wesley and guests will come together to grapple with a range of salient pop culture topics; from the importance of T.V. theme songs, to the seduction of the erotic thriller, to the unknowable Keanu Reeves.

Though this season will be unlike any other, you can still count on the conversations being fun, enlightening and full of real talk.

The season starts today, April 14, with new episodes every Thursday. You can listen wherever you get your podcasts.

- Wendy and Paula

Disclaimer

The New York Times Company published this content on 14 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2022 17:35:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 348 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 347 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 0,72%
Capitalization 7 530 M 7 530 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,06x
EV / Sales 2023 2,81x
Nbr of Employees 5 000
Free-Float 92,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 45,17 $
Average target price 49,00 $
Spread / Average Target 8,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Meredith Kopit Levien President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roland A. Caputo Manager-Production Financial Analysis
Arthur Gregg Sulzberger Chairman & Publisher
Jason Sobel Chief Technology Officer
Doreen A. Toben Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-7.45%7 530
NEWS CORPORATION-3.05%12 781
REACH PLC-39.86%691
REWORLD MEDIA-9.50%407
NORTH MEDIA A/S-23.89%218
D. B. CORP LIMITED-1.61%213