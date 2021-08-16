Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The New York Times Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NYT   US6501111073

THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY

(NYT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

New York Times : T Brand Tells The Story of Beam, A Photography App from The Times Powered by 5G Technology

08/16/2021 | 02:33pm EDT
Since early 2019, The New York Times and Verizon have collaborated to create the 5G Journalism Lab, an extension of The Times's R&D team which demonstrates the role 5G (fifth-generation cellular networks) technology can play in elevating journalism and the reader experience. The 5G Journalism Lab has been developing and testing new technologies that help transform journalism through immersive visual and audio experiences.

Now, T Brand, the branded content studio of The New York Times Company, is telling the story of Beam, a proprietary photo app from The Times that, since its inception in early 2020, is streamlining how New York Times photojournalists work in the field.

Developed in The New York Times's 5G Journalism Lab, Beam was designed for Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband to allow New York Times photojournalists to cover world events and send photos faster and more reliably than any other publisher. At the 2019 Kentucky Derby, an early iteration of Beam enabled The Times to publish images of the winning jockey 22 minutes before any other publisher.

Beam has changed the cadence of how photojournalists work in the field. It allows them real-time interaction with their editors back in the newsroom. At breaking news events, this fluid process lets photojournalists feed the newsroom so quickly, they report, that editors sometimes have images ready to publish before the writers have finished the corresponding text. The app is available to over 100 Times photographers and counting, more than 50 of whom have already used Beam on assignment.

In 'The Evolution of Speed', T Brand tells the story of how the way in which photographers in the field send photos to the newsroom has evolved over the past few decades - from attaching a single, undeveloped roll of film to the leg of a homing pigeon, to sending photos from a red carpet in Los Angeles to the newsroom in New York in a matter of seconds.

Discover more from the 5G Journalism Lab.

Press contact:

Maria Case (maria.case@nytimes.com)

Disclaimer

The New York Times Company published this content on 16 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2021 18:32:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 035 M - -
Net income 2021 200 M - -
Net cash 2021 559 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 40,3x
Yield 2021 0,43%
Capitalization 8 043 M 8 043 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,68x
EV / Sales 2022 3,42x
Nbr of Employees 4 700
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The New York Times Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 47,91 $
Average target price 51,43 $
Spread / Average Target 7,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Meredith Kopit Levien President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roland A. Caputo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Arthur Gregg Sulzberger Chairman & Publisher
Doreen A. Toben Independent Director
Brian P. McAndrews Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-7.46%8 043
NEWS CORPORATION30.88%13 753
REACH PLC177.86%1 718
NORTH MEDIA A/S62.66%374
REWORLD MEDIA26.03%244
D. B. CORP LIMITED11.40%215