New York Times : T Brand Tells The Story of Beam, A Photography App from The Times Powered by 5G Technology

Since early 2019, The New York Times and Verizon have collaborated to create the 5G Journalism Lab, an extension of The Times's R&D team which demonstrates the role 5G (fifth-generation cellular networks) technology can play in elevating journalism and the reader experience. The 5G Journalism Lab has been developing and testing new technologies that help transform journalism through immersive visual and audio experiences.

Now, T Brand, the branded content studio of The New York Times Company, is telling the story of Beam, a proprietary photo app from The Times that, since its inception in early 2020, is streamlining how New York Times photojournalists work in the field.

Developed in The New York Times's 5G Journalism Lab, Beam was designed for Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband to allow New York Times photojournalists to cover world events and send photos faster and more reliably than any other publisher. At the 2019 Kentucky Derby, an early iteration of Beam enabled The Times to publish images of the winning jockey 22 minutes before any other publisher.

Beam has changed the cadence of how photojournalists work in the field. It allows them real-time interaction with their editors back in the newsroom. At breaking news events, this fluid process lets photojournalists feed the newsroom so quickly, they report, that editors sometimes have images ready to publish before the writers have finished the corresponding text. The app is available to over 100 Times photographers and counting, more than 50 of whom have already used Beam on assignment.

In 'The Evolution of Speed', T Brand tells the story of how the way in which photographers in the field send photos to the newsroom has evolved over the past few decades - from attaching a single, undeveloped roll of film to the leg of a homing pigeon, to sending photos from a red carpet in Los Angeles to the newsroom in New York in a matter of seconds.

