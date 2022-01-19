New York Times : The Magazine's Newest “Eat” Columnists

We're pleased to share that we are bringing on two new Eat columnists to write about cooking for The New York Times Magazine: Bryan Washington and Ligaya Mishan. Bryan and Ligaya fill the shoes of Tejal Rao and Gabrielle Hamilton, both of whom have finished up their impressive runs as Eat columnists, and join Dorie Greenspan and Eric Kim in the rotation.

We could not be more excited about this news. Bryan Washington is a writer of fiction and essays from Houston. His much celebrated debut novel, "Memorial," was published in 2020, and he's written several memorable essays about food for The New Yorker that have featured a range of dishes, from banana fritters to Japanese omurice, bread pudding and Korean soondubu jjigae. His first column with us will run at the end of February.

Ligaya Mishan is a frequent contributor to The Times's food coverage and wrote the Hungry City column for many years, highlighting some of the best food in New York City. Ligaya, who grew up in Honolulu, also writes for T magazine, recently profiling Hayao Miyazaki, and she is the co-author, with Angela Dimayuga, of "Filipinx: Heritage Recipes From the Diaspora." We are thrilled that she will be bringing her myriad talents to the Eat column, with her first column appearing today.

Let's also take a moment to salute Tejal and Gabrielle, two great human beings and brilliant writers who have both had spectacular runs writing this column.

Tejal, who will continue in her role as a restaurant critic for the Food section and the author of the vegetarian newsletter The Veggie for New York Times Cooking, has been bringing her impeccable taste and beautiful writing to Eat since 2016. Whether she was writing about California Pizza Kitchen, oysters or losing and regaining her sense of taste and smell, Tejal was always so deft at bringing her personal story into the column and making it all delicious. We will miss her voice in the regular column rotation, but she'll continue to write articles for the magazine. Her last column appears next week.

We were incredibly lucky to have a columnist like Gabrielle, who is as talented as a writer as she is as a chef and restaurateur. Gabrielle brought both selves into every column, combining her considerable literary skills with her experience running a highly regarded restaurant. This was never more true than in the 2020 essay she wrote about closing Prune, which we hope is an indication of the kind of essays Gabrielle will continue to write for the magazine. Her final column appeared in December.

Please join us in thanking Tejal and Gabrielle for their incredible work, and welcoming Bryan and Ligaya!

- Jake Silverstein and Emily Weinstein