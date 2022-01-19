Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The New York Times Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NYT   US6501111073

THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY

(NYT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

New York Times : The Magazine's Newest “Eat” Columnists

01/19/2022 | 09:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

We're pleased to share that we are bringing on two new Eat columnists to write about cooking for The New York Times Magazine: Bryan Washington and Ligaya Mishan. Bryan and Ligaya fill the shoes of Tejal Rao and Gabrielle Hamilton, both of whom have finished up their impressive runs as Eat columnists, and join Dorie Greenspan and Eric Kim in the rotation.

We could not be more excited about this news. Bryan Washington is a writer of fiction and essays from Houston. His much celebrated debut novel, "Memorial," was published in 2020, and he's written several memorable essays about food for The New Yorker that have featured a range of dishes, from banana fritters to Japanese omurice, bread pudding and Korean soondubu jjigae. His first column with us will run at the end of February.

Ligaya Mishan is a frequent contributor to The Times's food coverage and wrote the Hungry City column for many years, highlighting some of the best food in New York City. Ligaya, who grew up in Honolulu, also writes for T magazine, recently profiling Hayao Miyazaki, and she is the co-author, with Angela Dimayuga, of "Filipinx: Heritage Recipes From the Diaspora." We are thrilled that she will be bringing her myriad talents to the Eat column, with her first column appearing today.

Let's also take a moment to salute Tejal and Gabrielle, two great human beings and brilliant writers who have both had spectacular runs writing this column.

Tejal, who will continue in her role as a restaurant critic for the Food section and the author of the vegetarian newsletter The Veggie for New York Times Cooking, has been bringing her impeccable taste and beautiful writing to Eat since 2016. Whether she was writing about California Pizza Kitchen, oysters or losing and regaining her sense of taste and smell, Tejal was always so deft at bringing her personal story into the column and making it all delicious. We will miss her voice in the regular column rotation, but she'll continue to write articles for the magazine. Her last column appears next week.

We were incredibly lucky to have a columnist like Gabrielle, who is as talented as a writer as she is as a chef and restaurateur. Gabrielle brought both selves into every column, combining her considerable literary skills with her experience running a highly regarded restaurant. This was never more true than in the 2020 essay she wrote about closing Prune, which we hope is an indication of the kind of essays Gabrielle will continue to write for the magazine. Her final column appeared in December.

Please join us in thanking Tejal and Gabrielle for their incredible work, and welcoming Bryan and Ligaya!

- Jake Silverstein and Emily Weinstein

Disclaimer

The New York Times Company published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 14:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
09:32aNEW YORK TIMES : The Magazine's Newest “Eat” Columnists
PU
05:04aTHE LATEST FROM LONDON : Inflation accelerates to record pace
01/18NEW YORK TIMES : John-Michael Murphy Is Joining the Graphics Department as a Graphics Deve..
PU
01/14Fed officials say rate hikes near as inflation soars
RE
01/14FED'S DALY : COVID-19 caused inflation, but Fed has to fix it
RE
01/13Fed's Brainard vows to battle inflation, deflects Republican climate criticism
RE
01/13NEW YORK TIMES : A New Beat for Annie Karni
PU
01/12New York mayor reassigns brother to head his security detail -NY Times
RE
01/12The New York Times Company to Announce Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Resu..
BU
01/12Zimbabwe puts New York Times freelancer on trial
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 060 M - -
Net income 2021 212 M - -
Net cash 2021 538 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 33,1x
Yield 2021 0,61%
Capitalization 6 964 M 6 964 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,12x
EV / Sales 2022 2,85x
Nbr of Employees 4 700
Free-Float -
Chart THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The New York Times Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 41,68 $
Average target price 51,86 $
Spread / Average Target 24,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Meredith Kopit Levien President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roland A. Caputo Manager-Production Financial Analysis
Arthur Gregg Sulzberger Chairman & Publisher
Jason Sobel Chief Technology Officer
Doreen A. Toben Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-13.71%6 964
NEWS CORPORATION-0.54%12 949
REACH PLC-4.25%1 142
REWORLD MEDIA-2.41%427
NORTH MEDIA A/S-7.87%275
D. B. CORP LIMITED4.46%230