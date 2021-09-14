New York Times : The Newsroom SEO Team Welcomes Three New Editors

We're excited to announce that Jenna Fowler will be joining the newsroom SEO team as California SEO editor.

Jenna, who joins us from The San Francisco Chronicle, will focus on better understanding and growing our California audience through search.

Jenna has spent her career at the intersection of data and journalism. Before joining The Times, she led search, analytics, and social at The Chronicle, where she helped the newsroom set and meet ambitious traffic goals, steering coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, wildfires, elections and more.

After getting her bachelor's and master's degrees from Stanford, Jenna worked for Google Trends, where she helped orchestrate Google-wide efforts, including Google's Year in Search project. During her time there, Jenna acted as a data journalist within Google, and her visualizations and work were published in The Washington Post, ProPublica and other outlets.

In addition to identifying opportunity areas for California, Jenna will be helping the rest of the search team with national coverage around major news events.

She will report to Victoria Niemeyer.