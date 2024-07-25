The New York Times received 13 News and Documentary Emmy nominations for work throughout Opinion and the Newsroom.

Opinion Video was recognized with six nominations across four categories. The pieces included an investigation about how rewards cards are bad for everyone, a video about those serving life sentences at Angola prison in rural Louisiana and a film about bank robbers in Lebanon.

The three other nominations were for the Op-Docs series of short films: a look at veterans who were deployed to Iraq trying to make sense of the war two decades later, a portrait of a transgender man in Mexico forging his own path and a candid journey through a personal history scarred by war in Somalia and reconstructed in a special effects studio.

"It's an honor to have such a range of Opinion Video's work be recognized with six nominations," said Kathleen Kingsbury, head of Times Opinion. "From the consequences of rewards from credit cards to veterans reflecting on their time deployed, these stories bring forward dimensions of life that otherwise might be overlooked."

"The New York Times Presents" received nominations in two categories for a documentary about the debate over who should control the legacy of the hip-hop visionary J. Dilla.

"The depth and investigative prowess 'The New York Times Presents' offers viewers is exceptional," said Sam Dolnick, deputy managing editor. "Our documentaries uncover remarkable stories and I'm delighted this important work has been recognized by the Emmys."

Work also nominated from newsroom team included continuing coverage of the war in Gaza, and three individual pieces: a visual investigation that showed Israel had dropped bombs where it had ordered Gazan civilians to move for safety, a look at what Ukrainian soldiers face on the front lines and rare access to a military field hospital in eastern Ukraine.

"These three projects are extraordinary, and it's great to see them recognized," said Steve Duenes, deputy managing editor. "The work behind these stories draws on a wide range of strengths, from technological innovation to courage and steadfastness in the field."

Find the full nomination list here. The winners will be named at ceremonies on Sept. 25 and 26.

The Times nominations are:

Outstanding Continuing News Coverage: Short Form

War in Gaza

Outstanding Soft Feature Story: Long Form

"The Army We Had"

Outstanding Hard News Feature Story: Short Form

"'I Cry Quietly': A Soldier Describes the Toll of Russia's War"

Outstanding Hard News Feature Story: Long Form

"Exclusive: Inside a Ukrainian Battlefield Hospital"

Outstanding Investigative News Coverage

"Visual Evidence Shows Israel Dropped 2,000-Pound Bombs Where It Ordered Gaza's Civilians to Move for Safety"

Outstanding News Discussion & Analysis: Editorial and Opinion

"Meet the World's Most Honorable Bank Robbers"

"They Know What They Did. They'd Like You to Know Who They've Become"

"Your Rewards Card Is Actually Bad for You, and for Everyone Else"

Outstanding Arts and Culture Documentary

"The Legacy of J. Dilla"

Outstanding Feature Story in Spanish

"Victoria"

Outstanding Video Journalism

"Exclusive: Inside a Ukrainian Battlefield Hospital"

Outstanding Graphic Design: Documentary

"Neighbour Abdi"

Outstanding Sound: Documentary

"The Legacy of J. Dilla"