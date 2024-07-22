I'm excited to announce that Valerie Pavilonis is joining Opinion as an editorial assistant. Valerie has expertly been filling in on the team since November 2023 and quickly proved to be a vital member of the department's fact-checking operation. Her sharp eye and collegiality have impressed everyone she has worked with.
Before joining Opinion, Valerie was a senior analyst for NewsGuard, where she researched Iranian disinformation campaigns and reported on the Israel-Hamas war. Previously, she interned at USA Today, the American Enterprise Institute and Yale Law School.
A native of Chicago, Valerie graduated from Yale University with a degree in English.
Welcome, Valerie.
- Copy Link
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
The New York Times Company published this content on 22 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2024 15:49:08 UTC.