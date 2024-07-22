I'm excited to announce that Valerie Pavilonis is joining Opinion as an editorial assistant. Valerie has expertly been filling in on the team since November 2023 and quickly proved to be a vital member of the department's fact-checking operation. Her sharp eye and collegiality have impressed everyone she has worked with.

Before joining Opinion, Valerie was a senior analyst for NewsGuard, where she researched Iranian disinformation campaigns and reported on the Israel-Hamas war. Previously, she interned at USA Today, the American Enterprise Institute and Yale Law School.

A native of Chicago, Valerie graduated from Yale University with a degree in English.

Welcome, Valerie.