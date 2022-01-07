Log in
New York Times : Visual Journalists on International

01/07/2022 | 04:18pm EST
We're very happy to welcome three talented visual reporters to the International desk: Agnes Chang and Pablo Robles in Seoul, and Josh Holder in London. Together they will help us expand our data, graphics and multimedia coverage, in collaboration with correspondents across the report.

Agnes Chang joins us from ProPublica, where she contributed distinctive graphics and reporting on investigations into the tax records of the wealthiest Americans, flawed touchscreens in Navy battleships and retirement payouts to New Jersey cops. Agnes is a strong data reporter and developer who will help us dig deeper into stories in China and across Asia. She is returning to The Times after a few years away - she previously played a key role in the creation of NYT Cooking, leading the engineering team and serving as a product manager. Agnes starts this week.

Pablo Robles joins us from Bloomberg's Hong Kong office, where he was a creative force behind interactive graphics and maps on Brazil's rainforests, the tourist ecosystem of Mount Everest and the revival of trains in Europe. Pablo is also a strong illustrator and print graphics designer, as seen in his previous work for The South China Morning Post and La Nación, in Costa Rica. Pablo will cover Asia along with Agnes. He'll start next week.

Josh Holder, who will cover Europe and the Middle East, is formally joining the London newsroom after working closely with us from the Graphics department. Josh has been a major force behind some of our strongest visual enterprise on the virus, helping to show how the virus spread through the U.S. and why the Delta wave was so deadly. He led our global coverage of vaccines, showing the damage caused by vaccine inequality and the waning effectiveness of vaccines. He was also a key member of the team behind The Times's 2020 election results.

Please join us in welcoming them!

- Josh, Michael and Archie

Disclaimer

The New York Times Company published this content on 07 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2022 21:17:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
