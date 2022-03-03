New York Times : W.H.N.P.A. Honors

Photographers for The Times won nine awards in the White House News Photographers Association's Eyes of History contest, which recognizes the best in visual journalism. The honors included five awards for Doug Mills, including two first place honors, as well as three awards for Erin Schaff.

Doug Mills won first place in the Political Portfolio category for a selection of work from the year, as well as in the Insider's Washington category for his photo of George Floyd's daughter, Gianna, walking into the Oval Office. He also won third place in the overall Portfolio category, and Awards of Excellence in the Picture Story/Politics category for his coverage of President Biden's first year, and in the Sports Feature/Reaction category for his photo of Simone Biles and the U.S. women's gymnastics team on the medal stand after winning silver in Tokyo.

Erin Schaff won three Awards of Excellence: in the Political Portfolio category, in the Insider's Washington category for her photo of Jill Biden grading papers on a flight and in the Picture Story/Politics category for her coverage of Donald Trump's second impeachment trial.

Samuel Corum, a freelance photographer for New York Times, won an Award of Excellence in the Presidential category for a photograph of President Biden walking through the snow.

Find the full list of photography winners here.