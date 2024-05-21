After a fantastic run as a fellow on the International desk, we are thrilled to announce that Aaron Boxerman will be joining The Times officially as a reporter on the Live team starting next week.

When the Hamas-led attacks last October prompted Israel to go to war in Gaza, The Times mobilized journalists from across the newsroom with experience in the region. At the time, Aaron had just arrived in London after several years reporting from Israel.

An Arabic and Hebrew speaker, he returned to Jerusalem and quickly established himself as a versatile contributor in the rapidly expanding bureau. Shortly after the attack, Aaron and Patrick Kingsley, our Jerusalem bureau chief, produced a searing piece about how Israeli hostages had been captured. Aaron later contributed to our project on the killings at Be'eri, part of the coverage for which The Times was awarded a Pulitzer, and reported often on the devastating humanitarian crisis the war has unleashed on Palestinians in Gaza.

His language skills, and his well of sources among Israeli and Palestinian officials, have made Aaron's a frequent byline in our coverage, especially in live blogs and briefings, which have carefully guided readers through every turn of this monthslong war.

"Aaron is a rare all-rounder, equally at home in Arabic and Hebrew and well-sourced inside both the Israeli and Palestinian administrations," Patrick said. "He's also a dogged investigator," and "he never seems to sleep."

Adrienne Carter, the Europe editor, added, "We knew Aaron was a talent when he arrived in London, jumping into all manner of coverage, but after he relocated to Jerusalem after Oct. 7, Aaron proved invaluable, working closely with the bureau to cover the war and its devastating impact."

As a staff member on the Live team, he will continue to be a key player in our daily coverage of the war and its ripple effects across the wider Middle East. He will remain in Jerusalem for the time being before moving to London, where he will join the Live team there, which covers the biggest news breaking in the hours before most of America wakes up, led by Shashank.

Aaron has spent much of the past decade in the Middle East, in Israel, Egypt and Jordan. He spent a year in Cairo studying Arabic. In Jerusalem, he reported for The Wall Street Journal, Foreign Policy and The Times of Israel.

We're excited to welcome him to the Live team.