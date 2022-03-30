New York Times : Wins 157 S.N.D. Print Awards

Fred Bierman, Gail Bichler, Deb Bishop, Kate Elazegui and Shannon Robertson write:

We're excited to share some terrific news about our newspaper and magazines: The Times received 157 awards in this year's Society for News Design print competition, including nine gold medals and 25 silver medals. Once again, those totals led the competition.

The Times was also named as a finalist for World's Best Designed print publication.

Our nine gold medals, given for work that is determined to be nearly flawless, standing out even among medal-winners, went to the following: