Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The New York Times Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NYT   US6501111073

THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY

(NYT)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03/30 09:35:55 am EDT
46.8 USD   +0.16%
09:23aNEW YORK TIMES : Wins 157 S.N.D. Print Awards
PU
09:13aNEW YORK TIMES : Wins Top Digital S.N.D. Honors
PU
08:51aNEW YORK TIMES : Introducing the Experiments and Personalization Team
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

New York Times : Wins 157 S.N.D. Print Awards

03/30/2022 | 09:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Fred Bierman, Gail Bichler, Deb Bishop, Kate Elazegui and Shannon Robertson write:

We're excited to share some terrific news about our newspaper and magazines: The Times received 157 awards in this year's Society for News Design print competition, including nine gold medals and 25 silver medals. Once again, those totals led the competition.

The Times was also named as a finalist for World's Best Designed print publication.

Our nine gold medals, given for work that is determined to be nearly flawless, standing out even among medal-winners, went to the following:

Disclaimer

The New York Times Company published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 13:22:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
09:23aNEW YORK TIMES : Wins 157 S.N.D. Print Awards
PU
09:13aNEW YORK TIMES : Wins Top Digital S.N.D. Honors
PU
08:51aNEW YORK TIMES : Introducing the Experiments and Personalization Team
PU
03/29CNN+ subscription streaming news service launches
RE
03/28NEW YORK TIMES : Health Care Journalism Honors
PU
03/28NEW YORK TIMES : Jason Silverstein Joins Audience as Weekend Social Strategy Editor
PU
03/27NEW YORK TIMES : The Times Wins Its First Oscar
PU
03/25NEW YORK TIMES : National Desk Welcomes Data Journalism Specialist Robert Gebeloff
PU
03/24NEW YORK TIMES : Our Strategy
PU
03/24NEW YORK TIMES : David Wallace-Wells Joining Times Opinion and The Times Magazine
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 348 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 347 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 0,70%
Capitalization 7 788 M 7 788 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,17x
EV / Sales 2023 2,91x
Nbr of Employees 5 000
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The New York Times Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 46,72 $
Average target price 49,00 $
Spread / Average Target 4,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Meredith Kopit Levien President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roland A. Caputo Manager-Production Financial Analysis
Arthur Gregg Sulzberger Chairman & Publisher
Jason Sobel Chief Technology Officer
Doreen A. Toben Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-2.67%7 788
NEWS CORPORATION2.91%13 533
REACH PLC-30.83%800
REWORLD MEDIA-0.13%428
NORTH MEDIA A/S-21.30%230
D. B. CORP LIMITED-8.16%200