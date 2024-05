May 08, 2024 at 07:04 am EDT

May 8 (Reuters) - New York Times beat estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday, helped by a pick up in advertising spending and subscriber growth.

The company reported revenue of $594 million, compared with analysts' estimates of $591.9 million, according to LSEG data. (Reporting by Zaheer Kachwala in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)