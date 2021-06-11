Log in
New York Times : 2021 Pulitzer Prize Remarks from Abby Goodnough

06/11/2021 | 09:33pm EDT
I'm standing here feeling so stunned and grateful to be part of this - but I'm also feeling out of sorts, because so many of the brilliant, tireless colleagues who spent last year communicating with each other via Zoom and Slack and phone and text aren't standing here with me. I'm speaking for all of them right now.

Collaboration and collegiality across desks haven't always been the first things that come to mind when we who work at The New York Times are asked to describe what it's like. But last winter, as it became clear what the world was heading into, the Times reporters who cover science and health, Washington, and the various regions of our country and world quickly linked arms and opened our notebooks and source lists and our respective wells of knowledge to each other.

We constantly worked across desks, sometimes with old friends, other times with colleagues and editors we barely knew. But always with a singular purpose - to explain what was happening and how it was changing both history and life in the moment - and with gratitude for what our reporting partners were bringing to the table.

Through last spring, summer and fall, I was lucky enough to work with investigative dynamos like Rebecca Corbett, Megan Twohey, Eric Lipton and Sheri Fink for the first time; with longtime colleagues like Jan Hoffman, Katie Thomas, Reed Abelson, Sheila Kaplan and Jennifer Steinhauer; and new ones who quickly proved invaluable like Apoorva Mandavilli and Rebecca Robbins. Washington pros like Mike Shear, Sharon LaFraniere, Noah Weiland, Maggie Haberman, Mark Mazzetti and David Sanger, who kept us nimble with scoop after scoop, were stalwart contributors as well. Mark Walker, with his dogged work on getting government documents and emails, also played a crucial role.

The National desk, which holds a special place in my heart, did outstanding work week after week, and offered some of the best collaborators and explainers you could hope for in a worldwide crisis. Monica Davey, Mitch Smith and Danielle Ivory in particular were always generous with the extensive data they collected and with helping reporters across the newsroom shape stories based on it.

The work in the official package that won this award is only a tiny fraction of the coronavirus coverage we as a paper produced last year, and to every single person who contributed to our broader body of work - know that this honor is yours, too.

Finally, a huge, loving shout-out to the many editors who often worked 12, 15, 20 hours a day to bring our stories to fruition - and in Rebecca Corbett's case, kept calling us to make every single sentence stronger, even if it was 1:30 a.m.

There is no editor who cares as much about public health, here in the U.S. and globally, as Celia Dugger, and her dedication to making sure we covered the pandemic carefully, comprehensively and in a way that focused on human stories as well as the science, shone through every day and continues to as we cover the vaccine distribution, the future of public health post-pandemic and the many other strands of this story that continue to deserve close attention.

Hilary Stout, my editor for most of the past decade, pulled many of us through exhaustion with her compassion and spun gold out of straw with her editing smarts, as did Kate Phillips, who was on top of every development before the rest of us. Ginny Hughes, who led so many scoops, and the other wonderful editors on our Science and Health team deserve loud shout-outs, as do Elisabeth Bumiller and Dick Stevenson, who have now taken me under their wing as a fledgling editor.

Thanks and love to all of you, and to my dozens of friends and colleagues who share this honor today.

And before the music starts playing and I get escorted off the stage, thank you to all of our spouses, children and other family members who gamely tolerated our outsize focus on work this year while their own worlds turned upside down. That includes my husband, Noah, also a reporter who worked ceaselessly on this story, and our children. I love you guys.

Disclaimer

The New York Times Company published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2021 01:32:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
