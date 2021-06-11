New York Times : 2021 Pulitzer Prize Remarks from Chris Buckley

Thank you for this great honor, and the honor of asking me to say some words when there are so many other colleagues who deserve to be here.

I'm glad that the Live Briefing has been cited in the prize for public service, and I was there near its humble birth - in January last year when I was on a train headed to Wuhan, the city where the pandemic broke out and that had just gone into a lockdown. I figured it would be a fairly big China story, and if I was lucky enough to get into Wuhan, I would be there for a week or two before the story subsided. So much for journalistic foresight.

While I was sitting there on the train, figuring out what to do on arrival, Russell Goldman, one of our editors in Hong Hong, called to say they were starting a live briefing on the outbreak and he asked me to send something from the train. I literally rolled my eyes. A live briefing? For this story? From a train? Anyway, I sent Russell something and off we went. Our coverage of Covid since then has never stopped, and nor has the live briefing.

That call was one of those reminders that just occasionally our editors are right, and it was also a taste of the extraordinary team effort that it's taken to cover Covid, now at nearly 3.8 million dead. That effort included all the journalists and editors whose stories are cited in the announcement. And it also involved many, many more people in The Times whose names aren't there.

First, there are our families and loved ones who have sacrificed a lot, and worried a lot, to make our work possible.

In covering this story, journalists and editors have worked in the middle of terrible suffering - in India, Italy, Brazil, so many parts of the world; even in once seemingly safe cities like London and New York. Other colleagues have fallen ill, seen loved ones fall ill or lost family members to Covid, and I want to offer heartfelt condolences to them.

Covering China, where The Times has gone through a year of upheavals and expulsions, has also made me acutely grateful to have such wonderful, generous colleagues. They have been covering Covid from the very beginning, before it even had a name, and now we keep covering it and China from Seoul, Taipei and Singapore: Steve Myers, Amy Qin, Raymond Zhong, Paul Mozur, and Sui-Lee Wee. I want to make special mention of Keith Bradsher, who, at great personal sacrifice, stays on as our sole correspondent in mainland China.

That thanks extends to our amazing team of researchers in China. Elsie Chen, Zoe Mou, Claire Fu, Albee Zhang, Liu Yi, Wang Yiwei, Lin Qiqing, Coral Yang and their colleagues. This prize is theirs too.

The stories wouldn't come together without the inspiring leadership of Adrienne Carter, Gillian Wong, Carlos Tejada and many others in Hong Kong and now Seoul. Adrienne in particular has been an inspiration for our Asian reporting. She somehow manages to be infinitely patient and cheerful, while never getting any sleep. This prize also reflects the handiwork of Jim Yardley in London, who so skillfully steered through many of the investigative pieces. During the separation and isolation of the past year, Michael Slackman and Greg Winter in New York somehow made international correspondents feel closer than ever, and I'm grateful for their help.

Finally, last but absolutely not least, all our reporting - including the stories cited for this prize - would be impossible without the unsung heroes of The New York Times. I'd like to offer a special thanks to our many co-workers who don't get bylines but keep the paper running day in, day out, come Covid or whatever the world flings at them. Administrators, tech assistants, human resources, security staff, translators, programmers, caterers, cleaners, accountants, print plant workers, advertising managers. I wish there was time to name every department of the paper and every one of you and thank you all. This prize is also yours.