    NYT   US6501111073

THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY

(NYT)
  Report
New York Times : 2021 Pulitzer Prize Remarks from Dean Baquet

06/11/2021 | 03:47pm EDT
You all - the staff of The New York Times - won two Pulitzer Prizes this year, including the prestigious Public Service award for covering the biggest story of a generation - the global pandemic.

The great Wesley Morris won the prize for Criticism. In a year of racial reckoning, Wesley explored the intersection of race and pop culture, from the meaning of Chadwick Boseman to the meaning of his own moustache.

We had three other finalists.

  • A team of reporters in Washington and Science and Investigations was a finalist for investigating the Trump administration's failures in dealing with the pandemic - as always Matt Purdy was the leader of this effort.
  • And a team from the International desk was a finalist for capturing the failures of governments around the world.
  • Finally, in Feature Photography, Tyler Hicks, for going deep into the Amazon, at enormous risk, to show how the virus battered one of the most remote and neglected regions on Earth.

I just want to pause for a moment on the full power of these prizes and what they say about what you accomplished in a year when many of you suffered from your own loss and disruption. Literally hundreds of people had a hand in this coverage.

From the reporters in China to Rebecca Blumenstein and Karron Skog's Live Team, to Graphics editors, data specialists, engineers, video editors, investigative reporters, Bizday, the designers who conceived of the dramatic rendering of the death wrought by Covid, photo teams, 'The Daily,' Opinion, product teams, and obit writers, and Mike Wilson's rendering of a city on edge, Donald McNeil's explanatory coverage and Sheri Fink's dispatches from E.R.s.

The tracker - from a cast of hundreds - was a major part of our entry. At a time when the country and the world needed you to do what government sometimes failed to do - to keep count, to mourn, to explain - you did it with power. Thank you and please applaud yourselves.

-

There is much to applaud - but there is also some mourning to do … It is hard to talk about the Pulitzers without mentioning the late Jim Dwyer. And we should pause to remember Steve Berman, P.J. Anthony, Gerardo Becerril, Alex Grullon, Roland Miller, Chuck Strum, Jack Schwartz and Gail Slatter …

You did something historic and large here, something that will stay with you. Thank you, and thank you to the Ochs-Sulzberger family and Meredith Kopit Levien.

Disclaimer

The New York Times Company published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 19:46:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
