New York Times : 2021 Pulitzer Prize Remarks from Joe Kahn

First I'd like to say something about taxes. There may have been no more persistent mystery about Donald Trump than his refusal to release his taxes. He was the first modern president who declined to share that information with the public, and he went to the Supreme Court to keep his taxes hidden.

But Russ Buettner, Sue Craig and Mike McIntire scored the investigative coup of the year by revealing years of Trump's taxes. They analyzed them so carefully, and reported as broadly as possible while protecting their sources and secrets, that they were able to reveal the fullest picture of businesses Donald Trump tried so hard to hide - enormous business losses year after year and tiny tax payments. This from the man who sold himself as a business genius turned president.

It was the latest explosive chapter in The Times's groundbreaking exploration of Donald Trump's finances over many years. Russ, Sue and Mike swept several of the top investigative contests.

As part of that reporting on Trump's money, a team of journalists led by Karen Yourish and Nick Confessore documented in deep detail how the president who vowed to drain the Washington swamp created his own swamp. They showed how he mixed his presidential and personal business as people and entities hosted events at Mar-a-Lago and other Trump properties with paying guests looking for favors from the government.

Now, the virus.

You are about to hear more about how this newsroom distinguished itself from the earlier days of the pandemic and throughout one of the most traumatic years in American and world history. The good news is that that effort was widely recognized.

You have heard about the massive mobilization that Graphics, Interactive News, National and our partners in Product and Engineering made around data collection and tracking. And the investigations and visualizations that made possible. That work including the piece by Rob Gebeloff, Danielle Ivory, Matt Richtel, Mitch Smith and Karen Yourish on racial disparities in the way Covid devastated the nursing home population attracted broad notice, including the Investigative Reporters and Editors Philip Meyer Journalism Award.

The Associated Press Sports Editors recognized Joe Drape, David Chen, Tiffany Hsu, Larry Buchanan and Karl Russell for explaining a year in sports in which everyone lost.

The Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing, or SABEW, found multiple examples of outstanding work, including Jack Nicas's efforts to document how the owner and staff at his favorite Oakland bar coped with the pandemic.

They recognized Conor Dougherty for how the pandemic worsened extreme inequality in access to housing.

Our examination of the F.D.A. approval of the Pfizer vaccine and coverage of its rollout, done by a team including Katie Thomas, Sharon LaFraniere, Noah Weiland, Abby Goodnough, Maggie Haberman, Reed Abelson, Jan Hoffman and Richard Pérez-Peña, won another SABEW award.

As did the outstanding data visualization work of Laz Gamio, Ella Koeze, Lauren Leatherby and Rich Harris.

A big team across Metro, Culture, Photo and Video made sure that we brought the full firepower of our storytelling and visualization to our home base in New York.

The Silurians Press Club, which recognizes outstanding reporting about the city, awarded us no fewer than eight prizes, including four Medallion winners and four Merit awards.

We were recognized for breaking news reporting and arts and culture reporting in the city. For minority affairs work of David Gonzalez and the feature photography of Philip Montgomery and Todd Heisler. And for the feature writing of Dan Barry, Annie Correal, Corina Knoll, Ali Watkins and Michael Rothfeld.