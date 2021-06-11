New York Times : 2021 Pulitzer Prize Remarks from Mitch Smith

The project had humble beginnings. Back in January 2020 - before, I think, any of us knew the scale of suffering and disruption this virus would bring to this country - you suggested we start a spreadsheet to keep count of the small handful of cases that had been identified in the U.S.

Each case identified by public health officials was its own line in the spreadsheet with as much detail as we could learn: the patient's home county, how they caught the virus, whether they were hospitalized.

Though it started just as a tool to track case numbers internally, it quickly became clear that readers, researchers and even public health officials were hungry for this information, which was not being shared in real time by the federal government.

We soon added a handful of news assistants and freelancers to the effort, starting with journalism students from Northwestern and the University of Nebraska, who before long were entering thousands of cases by hand each day.

That quickly grew into a mobilization from across this newsroom, including truly heroic work by Danielle Ivory, who leads our work tracking clusters at nursing homes and colleges, and Timothy Williams, who leads a team tracking cases in prisons and jails. Collectively, they've filed hundreds and hundreds of open records requests.

And though the project now looks little like it did back in those first days, Times journalists are still working every day to collect, vet and report case and death numbers in every county in the United States.