New York Times : 2021 Pulitzer Prize Remarks from Steve Duenes

I'm mainly up here to introduce and heap praise on Archie Tse, but I want to call out a few other people before I do that.

I know others will discuss the Covid Live Briefing, but it's been so huge and has required so much work from so many desks, that I want to mention it too.

There's a lot that we're doing with Live now - and a lot that we will do in the future - and the Covid Live Briefing has been part of a powerful foundation.

Our colleagues in the Product organization - especially including Jordan Vita and the Storylines team - have been critical partners, who have put so much good thought into the project. And the Newsroom Development and Support team, led by Charo Henríquez, has been a key supporter, training dozens and dozens on how to write, edit and produce it.

The visual desks in the newsroom all had a great year, and as Dean would say, they all played on our pandemic coverage.

The Photo desk led by Meaghan Looram, was committed to Live coverage, and it contributed to endless individual stories, but the project work covering the pandemic - including Tyler Hicks's work along the Amazon River - was exceptional.

The Video department led by Nancy Donaldson Gauss, was also deeply committed to news coverage, and one of its many strong projects was part of the Public Service entry. It was a powerful video by Robin Stein, Caroline Kim and others that revealed the crisis at Elmhurst Hospital.

The Upshot led by Amanda Cox produced smart analysis of the growing outbreak and helped readers think clearly about where it was headed.

As Dean mentioned, our efforts to get our arms around the statistical details of the pandemic and to serve readers with critical information ran across many, many departments.

But three teams - along with the National Desk - anchored this work.

They are: the News Design desk led by Andrew Kueneman; the Interactive News team, or I.N.T., led by Ben Koski; and the Graphics department led by Archie Tse.

I have a long history with each of these teams, especially the Graphics department - Matt Ericson and I managed the desk for many years, and we spent a good portion of that time in awe of Archie's dedicated and intelligent work.

And Matt and I had a small shared understanding. When it came to breaking news - often the best thing for us to do was to step back as Archie launched into action.

The Covid Tracking Project was such an enormous effort to capture so many aspects of the pandemic - from nursing homes to colleges to hospitals - across counties, states and countries. There are so many people who've been a part of the effort and should look at this Pulitzer as theirs.

And as someone who's witnessed Archie's years of dedication and hard work, I'm very happy he can look at it as his, too.