New York Times : 2021 Pulitzer Prize Remarks from Tiff Fehr

Howdy, I'm Tiff Fehr from the Interactive News team. We are a group of technologists embedded in the newsroom.

This has been a significant data-journalism project for The Times, as you know. The effort at times seemed to mimic the exponential growth of the pandemic itself.

And this project's complexity is exceptional - even to my team, Interactive News - which routinely works on data-heavy things like Olympics or election cycles.

I plan to thank people individually after this. But I must mention a few groups since they help convey the breadth of developer contributions:

Our collaborative, nerdy beehive between Interactive News and the Graphics desk (who thought 2020's work would only include the Olympics and a general election)

Our data-reporting partners and database team, who keep things humming up to 16 hours a day, seven days a week - for 458 days and counting

My long-haul 'scraper team' partners: Josh Williams on Graphics and Rachel Shorey in Interactive News

Our dedicated contractors and volunteers - which included more than a dozen people from Engineering, who joined us in rotations last spring when things got intense

All our bosses, for helping us stay heads-down and nodding politely as we bitched about specific states or counties and their data-entry typos

Comparing one huge data project versus another is 'apples and oranges.' But this one has some impressive stats:

More than 450 straight days of live publishing, including an open-source offering

More than 18,000 code commits and counting

More than 10 million attempts to fetch data from hundreds of websites

More than 43 million scraped figures in our database, with 13 million of those published

And support from a forest of spreadsheets, updated by hand each day by our colleagues

On behalf of our technologists, we're grateful to be a key part of The Times's coverage of the pandemic.

And I can probably speak for all of us, in that we don't want to try to live-quantify a pandemic again anytime soon.

Now we'll hear from Marc Lacey, who really needs no introduction, but who was one of our key partners on this project. Thank you.