Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The New York Times Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NYT   US6501111073

THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY

(NYT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

New York Times : 2021 Pulitzer Prize Remarks from Tiff Fehr

06/11/2021 | 09:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Howdy, I'm Tiff Fehr from the Interactive News team. We are a group of technologists embedded in the newsroom.

This has been a significant data-journalism project for The Times, as you know. The effort at times seemed to mimic the exponential growth of the pandemic itself.

And this project's complexity is exceptional - even to my team, Interactive News - which routinely works on data-heavy things like Olympics or election cycles.

I plan to thank people individually after this. But I must mention a few groups since they help convey the breadth of developer contributions:

  • Our collaborative, nerdy beehive between Interactive News and the Graphics desk (who thought 2020's work would only include the Olympics and a general election)
  • Our data-reporting partners and database team, who keep things humming up to 16 hours a day, seven days a week - for 458 days and counting
  • My long-haul 'scraper team' partners: Josh Williams on Graphics and Rachel Shorey in Interactive News
  • Our dedicated contractors and volunteers - which included more than a dozen people from Engineering, who joined us in rotations last spring when things got intense
  • All our bosses, for helping us stay heads-down and nodding politely as we bitched about specific states or counties and their data-entry typos

Comparing one huge data project versus another is 'apples and oranges.' But this one has some impressive stats:

  • More than 450 straight days of live publishing, including an open-source offering
  • More than 18,000 code commits and counting
  • More than 10 million attempts to fetch data from hundreds of websites
  • More than 43 million scraped figures in our database, with 13 million of those published
  • And support from a forest of spreadsheets, updated by hand each day by our colleagues

On behalf of our technologists, we're grateful to be a key part of The Times's coverage of the pandemic.

And I can probably speak for all of us, in that we don't want to try to live-quantify a pandemic again anytime soon.

Now we'll hear from Marc Lacey, who really needs no introduction, but who was one of our key partners on this project. Thank you.

Disclaimer

The New York Times Company published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2021 01:26:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
06/11NEW YORK TIMES  : 2021 Pulitzer Prize Remarks from Chris Buckley
PU
06/11NEW YORK TIMES  : 2021 Pulitzer Prize Remarks from Mitch Smith
PU
06/11NEW YORK TIMES  : 2021 Pulitzer Prize Remarks from Abby Goodnough
PU
06/11NEW YORK TIMES  : 2021 Pulitzer Prize Remarks from Tiff Fehr
PU
06/11NEW YORK TIMES  : 2021 Pulitzer Prize Remarks from Steve Duenes
PU
06/11NEW YORK TIMES  : 2021 Pulitzer Prize Remarks from Joe Kahn
PU
06/11NEW YORK TIMES  : 2021 Pulitzer Prizes from Carolyn Ryan
PU
06/11APPLE  : tightens rules after Justice Department targeted U.S. lawmakers
RE
06/11Apple Subpoenas Prompt Internal Review, Calls for William Barr, Jeff Sessions..
DJ
06/11Apple Subpoenas Prompt Internal Review, Calls for William Barr, Jeff Sessions..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 009 M - -
Net income 2021 198 M - -
Net cash 2021 518 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 35,0x
Yield 2021 0,67%
Capitalization 6 960 M 6 960 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,21x
EV / Sales 2022 2,97x
Nbr of Employees 4 700
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The New York Times Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 51,14 $
Last Close Price 41,46 $
Spread / Highest target 44,7%
Spread / Average Target 23,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Meredith Kopit Levien President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roland A. Caputo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Arthur Gregg Sulzberger Chairman & Publisher
Doreen A. Toben Independent Director
Brian P. McAndrews Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-19.16%7 025
NEWS CORPORATION49.36%15 369
REACH PLC81.06%1 118
NORTH MEDIA A/S36.59%324
REWORLD MEDIA29.97%279
D. B. CORP LIMITED36.56%276