New York Times : 2021 Pulitzer Prizes from Carolyn Ryan

The Times continues to produce the best visual journalism in the world, remaking the way we tell stories and how readers experience them.

Our visual journalists won the Digital Best in Show award from the Society for News Design for an extraordinary project that asked 'Who Gets to Breathe Clean Air in New Delhi?' - a collaboration from International, Graphics, Video and Design.

And I can happily add that we continue to excel in print thanks to our extremely dedicated and talented staff. In addition to 127 digital awards from the Society for News Design, we received 203 print awards, one for the unforgettable front page in May that contained no stories, no images, just a list of the names and brief description of those who died from the coronavirus.

And our Visual Investigations team won the prestigious Scripps Howard Impact Award for its videos on police misconduct and racial injustice, including a harrowing reconstruction of how the police killed Breonna Taylor.

We have two Oscar nominations: one for 'A Concerto Is a Conversation' and the other for 'Time,' our first feature length documentary, about a mother of six children fighting for the release of her husband, who is serving a 60-year prison sentence in Louisiana.

Our Photo department won a slew of prestigious awards.

The Magazine won three Overseas Press Club awards, including for Sarah Topol's piece on China's Uighur detention camps, which won the award for best long-form feature on an international story.

And T magazine, for the third time, won the General Excellence Award from the American Society of Magazine Editors, its most prestigious honor.

Among our friends in Opinion, Jamelle Bouie won the Hillman Prize for opinion and analysis, and Nick Kristof won the Society of Professional Journalists' Deadline Club Award for Column Writing.

And lastly, the great Doug Mills won 10 awards from the White House News Photographers Association, including Photographer of the Year, and he won for the Political Photo of the Year, for that extraordinary image of President Trump descending from an airplane in the rain, holding an umbrella as lightning struck the sky.

Congratulations, all. Back to you, Dean.